Love Is Blind’s Jeramey Lutinski Says He’s Received “Over the Top” Hate Amid Season 6

Jeramey Lutinski is hoping viewers see his side.

The Love is Blind cast member took to social media to ask that viewers spare some grace for himself and his fellow season six cast mates amid their season's release.

"Ok, got it. Enough," Jeramey began a Feb. 21 message he shared to Instagram. "The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it's entertainment, for us it was a part of life at an accelerated pace."

He then added, "Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn't enough. Next time we'll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We'll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen."

The 32-year-old also said it was "f--king wild" for viewers to assume things about the cast "without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being apart of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that's captured."