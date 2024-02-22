Love Is Blind’s Jeramey Lutinski Says He’s Received “Over the Top” Hate Amid Season 6

Jeramey Lutinski is hoping viewers see his side.
The Love is Blind cast member took to social media to ask that viewers spare some grace for himself and his fellow season six cast mates amid their season's release.
"Ok, got it. Enough," Jeramey began a Feb. 21 message he shared to Instagram. "The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it's entertainment, for us it was a part of life at an accelerated pace."
He then added, "Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn't enough. Next time we'll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We'll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen."
The 32-year-old also said it was "f--king wild" for viewers to assume things about the cast "without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being apart of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that's captured."
And while viewers have to wait for the rest of the season to be released, the season's cast is preparing to film the show's reunion over a year after they wrapped filming.
To that point, Jeramey concluded, "Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it."
In the nine episodes released of the season so far, viewers have watched Jeramey become entangled in a love triangle between himself and Laura, whom he left the pods engaged to, and a third contestant named Sarah Ann, whom he'd also formed a connection with in the pods but ultimately ended things with after choosing to propose to Laura.
But after Laura and Jeramey returned from their post-pod vacation, their relationship only grew more complicated after he secretly met up with Sarah Ann and stayed with her until 5 a.m., much to Laura's frustration.
To see how exactly everything plays out, though, viewers will have to wait until the next two episodes drop on Feb. 28. Until then, keep reading to meet the rest of this season's cast.