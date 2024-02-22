Your Summer Tan Is Here: Dolce Glow's Founder on How to Get the Perfect Celeb-Loved Bronze at Home

The products featured in this segment are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Your summer tan has arrived! Get ready for some guilt-free sun-kissed vibes with sunless tan brand, Dolce Glow! It's not your average self-tanner—it's tan luxury at its finest, minus the mess.

Isabel Alysa has crafted a tanning experience for all skin tones. Miley Cyrus loves the brand so much, she invested in it! No matter if you're a tanning newbie, a pro tanner, have pale skin, or just want to deepen your glow, Dolce Glow has a tanning product for you that will help create an effortless and natural-looking tan. We asked Alysa for her best self-tanning tips.

To kick off your at-home self-tanning experience, Alysa wants you to identify what type of skin you have. "Try the hydrating mousse or drops for dry skin," she advises. "The lightweight mist is tailored for oily complexions."

The secret to a flawless sun kissed glow? Skin prep and exfoliation. "Proper exfoliation is the key to a flawless tan, so prepare your skin 24 hours in advance with a thorough shave and shower," Alysa explains.

"Apply your chosen Dolce Glow formula with the application tanning mitt, using gentle circular motions, starting with a small amount and gradually building for a natural finish. And for mist enthusiasts, a circular spraying technique ensures an even application every time," she says.

To achieve a subtle everyday bronzed glow, the CEO and founder recommends mixing her Goccia di Sole hydrating serum drops with your daily moisturizer for "a luminous complexion without the commitment of a full tan."

Alysa told us that it's important to avoid exfoliating acids post-tan application to help prolong your glow, and to use oil-free, lightweight moisturizers formulated with hydrating heroes like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to keep your tan looking fresh.

The tanning expert told us that a Dolce Glow tan is designed to last up to seven days with proper care.

Are you ready to embrace your radiant glow? Experience the luxury of Dolce Glow's sunless tanning solutions today and radiate confidence without the harmful effects of UV rays. Shop now and embark on your journey to luminous, summer skin!