Allow Angelina Jolie's Blonde Hair Transformation to Inspire Your Next Salon Visit

Watch : Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Plans to Leave Hollywood

Angelina Jolie is looking even more like Princess Aurora and less like Maleficent these days.

The Oscar winner debuted light blonde hair Feb. 21, less than a year after she began highlighting her signature brunette tresses, during a visit to her Atelier Jolie store in New York City. For the outing, Jolie showcased her new hairstyle—worn straight and cut past her shoulders—along with a black coat and white T-shirt.

While the Maleficent actress only began dying her hair lighter in mid-2023, she has sported blonde locks in films like Eternals, By the Sea, Salt, Gone in Sixty Seconds and Girl, Interrupted, which earned her her first Oscar.

In her personal life, Jolie's style has also evolved, so much so that she launched her Atelier Jolie clothing line last May.

"I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft. After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment," Jolie told Vogue in September. "Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a 'tougher' look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable."