Get Rid of Redness in an Instant, Frizzy Hair in 60 Seconds & More With My Favorite New Beauty Launches

If you feel like you're in a rut with your beauty routine, don't panic because you are just one shopping trip away from a refresh. February 2024 blessed us beauty enthusiasts with amazing new makeup, skincare, hair, and body care products. I spent the whole month trying out all the launches, so you don't have to. I narrowed down the items to create my list of new favorites that I would actually buy again.
No gatekeeping here! Eliminate frizz in just 60 seconds with this new treatment from amika. Say goodbye to redness with this next-level launch from IT Cosmetics. Get that look of false lashes with this affordable Maybelline mascara. There are so many amazing products that launched this month. Here are the picks that I recommend.
- The Most Affordable Beauty Launch: e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush ($8)
- My Favorite February Beauty Launch: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen ($35)
- TikTok's Favorite Makeup Launch: Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain ($24)
- TikTok's Favorite Skincare Launch: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Serum ($35)
- TikTok's Favorite Hair Care Launch: Color Wow Money Mist Luxe Leave-in Conditioning Treatment for Glossy Hair ($29)
e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush
I love this liquid blush because it has a natural-looking, dewy finish that really lasts. It is super easy to blend and it has a buildable formula, so you can create a look that's as subtle or bold as you'd like.
There are a few shades to choose from, but my favorite is Dusty Rosé, which is a warm pink.
Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain
This product has been all over TikTok and it exceeds the hype. It has this bouncy, jelly-like texture that glides so easily on the skin to deliver sheer color. You can use this as a blush or a lip tint. I even think it works as a subtle eyeshadow.
There are 4 shades to choose from.
Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara
Get that look of false lashes without the hassle when you use this new Maybelline mascara. There are several shades of brown and black to choose from.
A shopper raved, "I am not for wearing falsies, so I've been searching for the perfect mascara that's safe for contacts and creates the illusion of falsies! This mascara is PERFECT! I replace mascara every three months (and you should, too); I am on my second three months of my Surreal mascara. Love it!"
L'Oreal Paris True Match Radiant Serum Concealer
I love that this concealer has caffeine in the formula— it's like a cup of coffee for my under-eye bags and it's so needed. This is crease-resistant, smoothing, and an affordable game-changer.
A shopper said, "I have perpetual dark eye circles. This concealer worked well. I liked the unique applicator shape. It was easy to blend with my fingers."
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick
Get a fuller-looking pout with this stunning lipstick. It has a powder finish that lasts for up to 16 hours. It does not smudge, bleed, or feather. These shades are intensely pigmented and endlessly flattering on a wide variety of skin tones.
e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil
I always love lip oils in the winter. They give me some extra hydration to combat seasonal dryness and cold temperatures. I love this one for its gorgeous, subtle shades. They look great on their own, but I also adore these layered over lip liner.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Hollywood Vixen
I am a red lipstick girl. I already have my go-to products and I wasn't looking for another. I did not expect to fall in love with Charlotte Tilbury's latest shade, Hollywood Vixen, but now I can't go without it. It looks amazing with a matte finish that still feels hydrating and it lasts for so long— which I never expect from conventional lipsticks. It has the staying power of my favorite liquid lipsticks and I'm shocked at how well it lasted through eating, drinking, and talking.
KOSAS BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream
If you love the concept of a tinted moisturizer, you need to check this out. It's a tinted cream with a gel formula designed to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin. It also helps with redness, according to the brand.
A shopper gushed, "I've tried other BB Creams in the past and they were either too light or too dark. They were thick and didn't blend as well. Kosas has changed this for me!! I love this BB cream. It's perfect in every way."
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Microfine Brow Detailing Pencil
This is great brow pencil because it has a super-fine, teeny-tiny tip for the ultimate precision. You can create a natural look with ease. There are several shades to choose from.
A shopper shared, "The best brow pencil I've tried in a while! love how thin and sharp the pencil is really gives my brows a natural look! I'm obsessed."
NUDESTIX Nudescreen Blush Tint SPF 30
Get a natural-looking blush and some sun protection with this tint that's formulated with SPF. You can also use this as an eyeshadow and lip color.
A fan of the product said, "The prettiest watercolour wash of colour. Looks SO natural and is actually super buildable. You can go from sheer to super pigmented. Literally the most multi-tasking blush ever."
MAC M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick
Not to be dramatic, but I was devastated when I heard MAC was reformulating my tried and true lipstick. Thankfully, this formulation truly delivers. It has a long-lasting, matte look that I adore and it never dries out my lips.
Color Wow Money Mist Luxe Leave-in Conditioning Treatment for Glossy, Expensive-Looking Hair
Who doesn't want glossy, expensive-looking hair? This leave-in conditioner absolutely delivers if you want shiny hair. It also works great as a detangler, heat protectant, and UV protectant. It also prevents breakage, according to the brand.
A shopper gushed, "I used this product for the first time recently and it helped me to better detangle my heavily bleached hair and helped me get the most sleek blowout i've ever had. I'm officially a Money Mist stan!"
Bondi Boost Infrared Heated Round Brush
Utilize the power of infrared to achieve that supermodel blow out look with ease. This is a great tool to create long-lasting styles and it doesn't have the same damaging effects as other heat tools. Plus, it helps reduce frizz.
Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment
If you have 60 seconds, you can completely transform your hair. This treatment reduces frizz by 73% even in high humidity, according to the brand. Plus, it gives your hair endless shine and increased manageability.
A shopper said, "This product is amazing!!! I have frizzy hair and my hair goes everywhere especially when it's windy out. I use this as a mask after I wash my hair and for the next day, it looks so smooth and hair does not get messy or go anywhere. I love Amika products and this is no exception."
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Serum
This is such a miraculous product. It really calms down my skin from eczema and rosacea flare-ups, reducing the redness quickly. It's an absolute essential in my beauty budget.
Peter Thomas Roth Ultimate Solution 5 Multitasking Eye Cream
Combat wrinkles, puffiness, dark circles, and dryness with this incomparable, hydrating eye cream.
A shopper reviewed, "It's hard finding a product that feels smooth and then allows for seamless makeup application, but this one delivers! My eyes feel rejuvenated at a time where I have had the toughest time getting rest which helps keep me confident amidst actual reality."
Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Body Wash
This body wash is incredibly hydrating with moisture that lasts up to 48 hours. It's great for sensitive skin and it soothes dryness and irritation. It's unscented, which is a must for reactive skin.
eos Cashmere Skin Collection Shave Oil- Vanilla Cashmere Scented
I prefer a shave oil over shave creams because they're transparent. It's easy to see what I'm doing and to make sure I don't miss any spots. This one makes shaving a super smooth experience and it leaves my skin feeling insanely hydrating. I also have to say that it smells amazing.
Tanologist Insta Glow Body
I'm always looking for ways to get a fast tan and it doesn't get any faster than instant bronze. This delivers a flawless, illuminated tan that lasts for 24 hours— even through sweat and rainy weather.
