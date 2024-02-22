Proof Kylie Kelce Is the True MVP of Milan Fashion Week

Kylie Kelce attended the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week Feb. 21, making her debut less than two weeks after watching brother-in-law Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 22, 2024
Kylie Kelce is trading in her NFL jersey for something more couture. 

After all, she looked as chic as ever while attending her first fashion event at the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Kylie, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, definitely showed up to the occasion Feb. 21 in style. The mom of three donned a grey velvet suit and a sheer white button-up with a band collar. She accessorized the look with a silver bejeweled clutch and black stilettos.

She also shared some snaps sitting by other attendees at the show. She wrote on the Feb. 22 Instagram Story alongside VP of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus Jodi Kahn, "The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!"

Kylie's debut at Milan Fashion Week comes less than two weeks after she watched brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl. And although this week's event was her first time at the fashion celebration, Kylie has been vocal when it comes to her NFL style.

Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Family Home

While she cheered on the Chiefs during the big game, Kylie opted not to wear the team's merch due to her Eagles loyalty. Instead, she found a better way to support Travis and Jason. She decided to pay homage to the brothers' alma mater, the University of Cincinnati.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"I mean, I just can't do it," Kylie told USA Today Sports in an interview published Feb 11. "I will cheer on Travis every single day of the week, forever. But I won't wear Chiefs stuff."

"I'm not an aesthetic girly. I do not plan my outfits ahead of time," she continued. "So, I would imagine that I will go back in the direction of either New Heights podcast or Cincinnati."

Kylie may not consider herself a fashionista, but she wears her love for Jason on her sleeve. Keep reading to see their sweetest pics.

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

