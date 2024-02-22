Proof Kylie Kelce Is the True MVP of Milan Fashion Week

Watch : Jason & Kylie Kelce's Home Tour Is So Chic and Cozy!

Kylie Kelce is trading in her NFL jersey for something more couture.

After all, she looked as chic as ever while attending her first fashion event at the Alberta Ferretti Fall/Winter 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Kylie, who is married to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, definitely showed up to the occasion Feb. 21 in style. The mom of three donned a grey velvet suit and a sheer white button-up with a band collar. She accessorized the look with a silver bejeweled clutch and black stilettos.

She also shared some snaps sitting by other attendees at the show. She wrote on the Feb. 22 Instagram Story alongside VP of Luxury Fashion at Neiman Marcus Jodi Kahn, "The best seat neighbor for my first ever fashion show!"

Kylie's debut at Milan Fashion Week comes less than two weeks after she watched brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win the 2024 Super Bowl. And although this week's event was her first time at the fashion celebration, Kylie has been vocal when it comes to her NFL style.