Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Primary Progressive Aphasia and Dementia

Watch : Wendy Williams Health Update: Star Diagnosed with Dementia, Aphasia

Wendy Williams is facing new challenges in her health journey.

The former talk show host, who retreated from the spotlight after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end in 2022, has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

According to a Feb. 22 statement from the 59-year-old's care team, the conditions—which actor Bruce Willis has also been diagnosed with—have impacted communication abilities, cognitive functions and have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

However, they note that her diagnosis has allowed Williams to receive the specific medical care she needs.

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy," her team noted, "but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."

"Unfortunately," their statement continued, "many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis."