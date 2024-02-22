Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Primary Progressive Aphasia and Dementia

Wendy Williams is facing new challenges in her health journey.
The former talk show host, who retreated from the spotlight after The Wendy Williams Show came to an end in 2022, has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
According to a Feb. 22 statement from the 59-year-old's care team, the conditions—which actor Bruce Willis has also been diagnosed with—have impacted communication abilities, cognitive functions and have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."
However, they note that her diagnosis has allowed Williams to receive the specific medical care she needs.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy," her team noted, "but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."
"Unfortunately," their statement continued, "many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis."
Williams' camp noted that she is still able to do many things for herself.
"Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," they concluded. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."
The update on Williams' health comes just two days before the premiere of her Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, which will provide a rare look into her post-talk show world, including her health and substance abuse battles.
"Her story is not finished," Lifetime's EVP and Head of Programming Elaine Frontain Bryant said in press release Feb. 2. "There is so much more to it. Nobody truly knew the depths of Wendy's reality so we hope that what our cameras captured can help shine a light on what she is facing now."