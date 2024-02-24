Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Doesn't Want You to Give Up the Foods You Love

OK, let's be real: Those New Year's resolutions you set two months ago, how are those really going?
If you find that some of your goals may have fallen by the wayside (slowly raises hand), don't beat yourself up. You're not alone. In fact, only one percent of people say their resolutions last the full year, according to a 2023 survey by Forbes Health/OnePoll.
It's a pattern celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre has seen when it comes to people wanting to make changes to what they eat.
"It becomes really hard because most people try to do this new lifestyle by deprivation," he explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's a perfect example with January. It's like we go from one extreme over the holidays to January 1, and everyone makes these New Year's resolutions."
However, Gioffre says focusing on what to cut out of your diet isn't the right approach and instead encourages people to consider what they can add.
"It's not about giving up the things that you love," he continued. "It's about finding better versions. It's not about deprivation, it's about moderation."
Because as Gioffre put it, people need to meet themselves where they're at—a lesson he learned from his longtime client Kelly Ripa.
"Kelly made me realize that we have to fit a healthy lifestyle into our lifestyle," he noted, "not the other way around."
So how can you make tweaks to the foods you already love? Keep reading for some of Gioffre's favorite swaps.
If you love chocolate…
Don't worry, Gioffre isn't telling you to give up chocolate altogether. Instead, he asks you to consider what kind of chocolate you're eating.
"When you have milk chocolate," he shares, "the better version would be 100 percent dark chocolate."
Why? As Gioffre notes, milk chocolate has more sugar and dairy than dark chocolate.
And if you're really looking for extra credit, reach for cacao, which Gioffre describes as an "unrefined version of chocolate" that is high in minerals like mood-boosting magnesium.
If you love fruit juice…
With the sugar content in some fruit juices drawing comparisons to the totals that can be found in sodas, Gioffre recommends giving fruit-infused water a try.
"We add lemons, and limes, and cucumbers, and grapefruit and will basically let the water just infuse into that," he says. "So it gives it that hint of nice fruity flavor to it but without the sugar."
However, the "best" alternative in Gioffre's opinion is a green juice full of nutrients. The Get Off Your Sugar author recommends drinking one packed with vegetables like spinach, sprouts and celery juice. He says he'll also include ginger for gut health and turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties.
And while Gioffre again suggests steering clear of green juices that can contain sugary fruit juices, he's all for adding in whole fruits like cucumbers for hydration or green apples and pears for sweetness.
"Fruit itself is amazing," he said. "It's what I call nature's candy."
If you love fries…
For the salt girlies, Gioffre recommends that you make fries with purple potatoes instead of white potatoes.
After all, purple potatoes have several benefits—with a UC Davis Health piece noting they're "rich in antioxidants including anthocyanins" and Gioffre saying "they're a great source of fiber."
"What we'll do is we'll slice them into the shape of French fries so they look the same," he said. "We'll bake them in the oven either with some coconut oil or some olive oil and some Himalayan salt. And I'm telling you, these taste so good, you think you're cheating."
