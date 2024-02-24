Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Doesn't Want You to Give Up the Foods You Love

Watch : Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Critique Their Naked Bodies

OK, let's be real: Those New Year's resolutions you set two months ago, how are those really going?

If you find that some of your goals may have fallen by the wayside (slowly raises hand), don't beat yourself up. You're not alone. In fact, only one percent of people say their resolutions last the full year, according to a 2023 survey by Forbes Health/OnePoll.

It's a pattern celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre has seen when it comes to people wanting to make changes to what they eat.

"It becomes really hard because most people try to do this new lifestyle by deprivation," he explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's a perfect example with January. It's like we go from one extreme over the holidays to January 1, and everyone makes these New Year's resolutions."

However, Gioffre says focusing on what to cut out of your diet isn't the right approach and instead encourages people to consider what they can add.

"It's not about giving up the things that you love," he continued. "It's about finding better versions. It's not about deprivation, it's about moderation."