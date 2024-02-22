Gabby Petito’s Parents Reach Settlement With Brian Laundrie’s Family in Civil Lawsuit

Watch : Gabby Petito's Parents Win $3M in Wrongful Death Suit

Gabby Petito's parents are putting another legal chapter behind them.

In the months following their daughter's 2021 death at the hands of then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed two lawsuits—the first a wrongful death suit against Brian's estate and a second against his parents Christopher and Roberta Laundrie and their lawyer, Steven Bertolino, for intentional and reckless infliction of emotional distress.

Now, this second lawsuit has reached an agreement.

Though the details of the resolution were not disclosed, Joseph and Nichole shared a statement via their attorney following the Feb. 21 legal settlement.

"All parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict," the statement, obtained by NBC News, read. "Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby."

In August 2021, Gabby was reported missing after Brian returned from their cross-country road trip without her. After her body was discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19, Brian disappeared, prompting a month-long police manhunt that resulted in his remains being found in a Florida swamp.