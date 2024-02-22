Zendaya Slyly Comments on Boyfriend Tom Holland’s “Rizz”

Zendaya shared who in her life has the most rizz, and the answer shouldn’t surprise you: her boyfriend Tom Holland.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 22, 2024 2:25 PMTags
CouplesZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About GF Zendaya

For Zendaya, Tom Holland may serve as the greatest showman after all.

The Dune star recently reflected on which one of her fellow cast members has the most "rizz" (short for charisma), but a different actor came to mind.

"Everybody's kind of got their own," the 27-year-old told BuzzFeed in an interview published Feb. 22. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya explained. "But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that."

As she put it, "He's got that natural gift."

But it's only fitting that Tom takes the crown for most rizz. After all, the Spider-Man star, in part, swung the Gen Z slang into the spotlight after going viral on TikTok for using the term. And Oxford University Press even named it the word of the year in December.

photos
Zendaya's Best Looks

Though it's something that he may lack, in his own opinion.

"I have no rizz whatsoever," Tom told BuzzFeed in June. "I have limited rizz." 

Referring to his off-screen romance with Zendaya, he joked, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other. It definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That's kind of where my rizz is at."

And Tom's rizz was pretty effective as the former Spider-Man costars' romance, which first became public in 2021, has been going strong ever since. And while the pair have shared rare glimpses into their bond, they prefer to keep their romance out of the limelight.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Gorgeous Day Date at Australian Zoo

2

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Backlash on Megan Fox Comment

3

Machine Gun Kelly Has Heartbreaking Message on Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone. It's our thing."

Variety / Getty Images

But that doesn't mean they won't share some details.

In fact, The Crowded Room actor revealed that they'll sometimes take a trip down memory lane and watch the 2017 Marvel movie where they first met.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Keep reading to relive some of their cutest moments.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Enjoy Gorgeous Day Date at Australian Zoo

2

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Backlash on Megan Fox Comment

3

Machine Gun Kelly Has Heartbreaking Message on Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

4

Motocross Star Jayden “Jayo” Archer Dead at 27

5

RHOBH Reunion Rocked By Terrifying Medical Emergency in Preview