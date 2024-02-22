Zendaya Slyly Comments on Boyfriend Tom Holland’s “Rizz”

Watch : Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About GF Zendaya

For Zendaya, Tom Holland may serve as the greatest showman after all.

The Dune star recently reflected on which one of her fellow cast members has the most "rizz" (short for charisma), but a different actor came to mind.

"Everybody's kind of got their own," the 27-year-old told BuzzFeed in an interview published Feb. 22. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya explained. "But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that."

As she put it, "He's got that natural gift."

But it's only fitting that Tom takes the crown for most rizz. After all, the Spider-Man star, in part, swung the Gen Z slang into the spotlight after going viral on TikTok for using the term. And Oxford University Press even named it the word of the year in December.