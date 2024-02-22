Zendaya Slyly Comments on Boyfriend Tom Holland’s “Rizz”

For Zendaya, Tom Holland may serve as the greatest showman after all.
The Dune star recently reflected on which one of her fellow cast members has the most "rizz" (short for charisma), but a different actor came to mind.
"Everybody's kind of got their own," the 27-year-old told BuzzFeed in an interview published Feb. 22. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally—worked for me—is Mr. Tom Holland."
"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya explained. "But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people and you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that."
As she put it, "He's got that natural gift."
But it's only fitting that Tom takes the crown for most rizz. After all, the Spider-Man star, in part, swung the Gen Z slang into the spotlight after going viral on TikTok for using the term. And Oxford University Press even named it the word of the year in December.
Though it's something that he may lack, in his own opinion.
"I have no rizz whatsoever," Tom told BuzzFeed in June. "I have limited rizz."
Referring to his off-screen romance with Zendaya, he joked, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other. It definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. That's kind of where my rizz is at."
And Tom's rizz was pretty effective as the former Spider-Man costars' romance, which first became public in 2021, has been going strong ever since. And while the pair have shared rare glimpses into their bond, they prefer to keep their romance out of the limelight.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone. It's our thing."
But that doesn't mean they won't share some details.
In fact, The Crowded Room actor revealed that they'll sometimes take a trip down memory lane and watch the 2017 Marvel movie where they first met.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
