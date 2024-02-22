Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Gorgeous Day Date at Australian Zoo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know places they won't be found…
But those places unfortunately don't include the Sydney Zoo. The couple was seen at the Australia menagerie on Feb. 22—marking the "Karma" singer's second visit to the park in a week.
Taylor, who will play four shows in Sydney starting on Feb. 23, embraced the daytime outing with an ideal summer uniform—denim shorts, a red tanktop and white tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Travis donned a black T-shirt, patterned red shorts and a white hat and shoes.
The duo was seen petting a kangaroo and admiring other exhibits throughout their visit, according to local outlet 9News Sydney. It also appears Sabrina Carpenter—who is opening for Taylor during the Australia leg of the Eras Tour—joined the pair for parts of their excursion, as she was also photographed beside the couple in the kangaroo walk-about.
While Taylor has been down under since her shows in Melbourne that kicked off on Feb. 16, her guy on the Chiefs only arrived in Australia hours prior to their date—meaning Taylor wasted no time before stepping out with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
And although Travis and Taylor's latest date was a sweet moment to witness, fans of the "Anti-Hero" singer are already anticipating the football player's attendance at this weekend's Eras Tour shows. If he attends, it will mark Travis' third time seeing his girlfriend perform since his infamous attendance of her Kansas City show back in July.
Still, he has a lot of catching up to do if he's to match the 13 NFL games Taylor attended this season leading up to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. But honestly baby, who's counting? It seems this pair will continue to support each other in any way they can—even if that's simply a trip to the zoo.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor told TIME back in December. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
And in their time together as a couple, Taylor and Travis continue to make each other proud. Read on for every highlight of their romance so far.