Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Gorgeous Day Date at Australian Zoo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce know places they won't be found…

But those places unfortunately don't include the Sydney Zoo. The couple was seen at the Australia menagerie on Feb. 22—marking the "Karma" singer's second visit to the park in a week.

Taylor, who will play four shows in Sydney starting on Feb. 23, embraced the daytime outing with an ideal summer uniform—denim shorts, a red tanktop and white tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Travis donned a black T-shirt, patterned red shorts and a white hat and shoes.

The duo was seen petting a kangaroo and admiring other exhibits throughout their visit, according to local outlet 9News Sydney. It also appears Sabrina Carpenter—who is opening for Taylor during the Australia leg of the Eras Tour—joined the pair for parts of their excursion, as she was also photographed beside the couple in the kangaroo walk-about.

While Taylor has been down under since her shows in Melbourne that kicked off on Feb. 16, her guy on the Chiefs only arrived in Australia hours prior to their date—meaning Taylor wasted no time before stepping out with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.