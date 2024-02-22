90 Day Fiancé’s Mary Denucciõ Clarifies She Does Not Have Colon Cancer Despite Announcement

Mary Denucciõ is asking for forgiveness.
The 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way star, who met her husband Brandan on the TLC series, recently announced she was diagnosed with colon cancer, after which she and Brandan created a fundraising page to help raise money for medical bills. Now, the page is defunct and the couple is walking back their previous statements, sharing Mary has not officially been diagnosed with colon cancer at this time.
"I know I made mistake and raised a Gofundme without thinking," she wrote on her Feb. 21 Instagram Story. "I really thought it was colon cancer when he said I have colon issue that's the truth also my English is not that good and perfect. But the money you send on gofundme I used it in my hospital bills."
The 23-year-old added of her current health status, "I know it's not colon cancer yet but I have colon issue the doctor said. I still need to go back after one week to the hospital."
According to Entertainment Tonight, Mary had previously shared on Instagram that she had an "anxiety attack" after doctors first told her of her colon issue, which in the moment she mistook for being cancerous, prompting Brandan to create the fundraising page. It is unclear at this time whether Mary and Brandan removed the page, as they've reportedly claimed, or whether the website GoGetFunding removed it, as TMZ is reporting.
Per People, on Feb. 19 the link for the fundraising page came up with the message, "GoGetFunding has been requested or required to stop this campaign."
Now, in her more recent update, Mary also detailed the backlash she received.
"I'm sorry I made mistake. And I learned from it," she wrote. "Please I'm begging you to stop sending me death threats and wish me to die. I'm still in pain and that's the truth. I'm crying everyday with regrets."
Mary and Brandan—who share a 6-month-old daughter Midnight—tied the knot in Mary's home of the Philippines during season five of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
On the day of their wedding, Brandan told his wife in his vows, "Mary, I haven't met anyone that could make me feel the way that you make me feel. And I promise you that you would never have to worry about me abandoning you. I see my future with you."