90 Day Fiancé’s Mary Denucciõ Clarifies She Does Not Have Colon Cancer Despite Announcement

Mary Denucciõ is asking for forgiveness.

The 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way star, who met her husband Brandan on the TLC series, recently announced she was diagnosed with colon cancer, after which she and Brandan created a fundraising page to help raise money for medical bills. Now, the page is defunct and the couple is walking back their previous statements, sharing Mary has not officially been diagnosed with colon cancer at this time.

"I know I made mistake and raised a Gofundme without thinking," she wrote on her Feb. 21 Instagram Story. "I really thought it was colon cancer when he said I have colon issue that's the truth also my English is not that good and perfect. But the money you send on gofundme I used it in my hospital bills."

The 23-year-old added of her current health status, "I know it's not colon cancer yet but I have colon issue the doctor said. I still need to go back after one week to the hospital."