Gisele Bündchen Dating Joaquim Valente: The Truth About Their Relationship Timeline

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Reveals "Pushback" From Her Kids Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is officially back in the dating game.

More than a year after she and ex Tom Brady announced their divorce, the supermodel has entered a new chapter in her personal life and is dating fitness trainer Joaquim Valente, a source close to the situation confirms to E! News.

And though there are rumors the pair began their romance more than two years ago, the insider is calling time out on the speculation, noting that they actually met in December 2021.

The insight into Gisele's personal life comes nearly a year after she after she first addressed dating reports.

Referring to Joaquim and his brothers Pedro and Gui, who teach self-defense together, she told Vanity Fair last March, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."