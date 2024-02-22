Motocross Star Jayden “Jayo” Archer Dead at 27

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The motocross community is mourning the loss of a promising athlete.

Jayden "Jayo" Archer, an Australian rider known for being the first to land a triple backflip in competition, died Feb. 21 while practicing the trick, according to ESPN. He was 27.

"Jayo was the epitome of passion, hard work & determination," Nitro Circus, a sports media brand founded by Travis Pastrana and of which Archer was a member, wrote on its Instagram. "He pushed what was possible on a dirt bike to heights never seen before. A positive influence to those around him. And above all else a great human being and friend to us all."

The post continued, "Sending our thoughts and love to Jayo's family and friends. We love you mate. Ride in peace."

Archer worked for Nitro Circus, per ESPN, as an assistant mechanic for a number of years before performing in his first show in 2012. In November 2022, he cemented his place as one of the sports rising stars when he was the first to successfully perform the triple backflip on a dirt bike in front of a live audience at Nitro World Games in Brisbane, Australia.