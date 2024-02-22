Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Swimwear Collection Is Poolside Perfection With Many Coverage Options

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian knows how to deliver an iconic swimsuit moment. Her bikini selfies always break the internet. She was on the cover of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2022. And, of course, no one could ever forget that time Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean on Keeping Up With Kardashians. When her brand SKIMS launched swimwear in 2022, it sold out immediately, and the streak continued with every single drop.
New year, new swim. SKIMS is here with its first swimwear collection of 2024 and you're going to want it all. There's so much variety in this drop with flattering styles that offer many levels of coverage to suit your mood and comfort. There are lots of separates that you can mix and match along with sleek one-piece styles, cover-ups, and accessories. As per usual, SKIMS comes through with inclusive sizing with options ranging from XXS to 4X.
Dive into the first SKIMS swim collection of the year at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on February 22, 2024.
SKIMS Swim Separates
SKIMS Signature Swim Triangle Top and Dipped Tie Bottoms
You can't go wrong with a classic triangle top bikini and SKIMS has truly perfected it. Honestly, this is a look I usually stay away from as someone with a larger chest, but I LOVE the SKIMS Triangle Top. It feels supportive and secure, but I can still achieve that care-free look. And, of course, the Dipped Tie Bottoms complete the look.
The top is currently available in 10 colors. The bottom comes in 7 colorways.
SKIMS Signature Swim Tank Bikini Top and Mid Waist Bottoms
If you love the SKIMS Scoop Neck shirts and bras, you'll adore this swim top just as much. It's supportive without construction and it's endlessly flattering. I'm also a fan of the Mid Waist Bottoms because they deliver a nice amount of coverage and they elongate the legs.
Both pieces are available in 6 colorways.
SKIMS Signature Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Sarong Skirt
This was a style I was nervous to wear as someone with a larger chest, but I am shocked by how much I love this bandeau. It stays put— even without the detachable straps. Create a truly chic ensemble with a matching sarong skirt.
Both pieces are available in many colorways.
SKIMS Signature Swim Raglan T-Shirt and Boy Short
Get a little more coverage and sun protection with this swim top. You can also rock it as a crop top when you're away from the water. It pairs perfectly with these boy shorts, which are great for those days when you want more coverage. Plus, both of these styles optimal for beach sports.
SKIMS Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug and Cheeky Tanga Bottoms
Serve fashion at the pool with the SKIMS Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug. I would even style this as a crop top with some high-waisted pants when I'm not swimming. This bottom has an ultra-flattering, dipped front and minimal coverage at the back.
SKIMS One-Piece Swimsuits
SKIMS Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
This looks like pink camo, but if you look closely, you'll see the SKIMS logo. You can also get this swimsuit in solid colors. I love this one because it scoops at the neck and back, which looks amazing on everyone. I appreciate the adjustable straps. This is another swimsuit that I would wear as really clothes. I would rock it as a bodysuit for sure.
SKIMS Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
It's giving retro vibes. I think the black is incredibly sleek, for sure. You can also go bold with a brighter pop of culture. And don't underestimate this zipper. You can create totally different looks with ease.
SKIMS Signature Swim Cami One Piece
Embody quiet luxury with this classic style. The cups are lightly lined for support and you can adjust the straps, which is always appreciated. I love this white for a chic aesthetic. It also works for a bride-to-be. The other colorways are amazing too.
SKIMS Signature Swim Halter Monokini
This is one of those styles that's much more flattering than I would have ever imagined. I got a little nervous trying this look out, but it totally serves. The cut-outs seem to be perfectly placed to accentuate my body. I'm also obsessed with the bright pink hue.
SKIMS Terry Cover-Ups and Accessories
SKIMS Towel
Is your pool day complete without a SKIMS towel? No, I don't think so. This is the useful complement to your favorite swimsuit and cover-up. There are some cute colors to choose from, but I'm a sucker for the Neon Orchid.
SKIMS Terry Oversized Hoodie
This has to be my favorite piece from the latest SKIMS drop. An oversized hoodie made from terry is such a unique, yet chill, swim cover-up. It also comes in white. And you already know I'll be rocking this as loungewear when I don't need a swim cover-up.
SKIMS Terry Mini Duffle Bag
How adorable is this terry bag? It's giving me early 2000s style and I am so here for it. You can also get this in white. These are perfect whether you're at the beach, pool, or somewhere far from the water.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. SKIMS Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What is SKIMS known for?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slipdress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
How do I wash SKIMS swimwear?
Hand wash with cold water and hang to dry. Do not bleach, tumble dry, spin dry, iron dry, or dry clean SKIMS swimwear. Check the care instructions for each individual item before washing.
What are the return and exchange policies for SKIMS swimwear?
SKIMS Swimwear must be returned unworn and unwashed with all tags and liners attached. SKIMS has 30-day free returns for store credit on domestic orders. For a refund back to the original payment method, a $6 return shipping fee will apply. Items marked final sale are not eligible for return.
