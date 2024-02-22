Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Swimwear Collection Is Poolside Perfection With Many Coverage Options

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian knows how to deliver an iconic swimsuit moment. Her bikini selfies always break the internet. She was on the cover of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2022. And, of course, no one could ever forget that time Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean on Keeping Up With Kardashians. When her brand SKIMS launched swimwear in 2022, it sold out immediately, and the streak continued with every single drop.

New year, new swim. SKIMS is here with its first swimwear collection of 2024 and you're going to want it all. There's so much variety in this drop with flattering styles that offer many levels of coverage to suit your mood and comfort. There are lots of separates that you can mix and match along with sleek one-piece styles, cover-ups, and accessories. As per usual, SKIMS comes through with inclusive sizing with options ranging from XXS to 4X.

Dive into the first SKIMS swim collection of the year at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on February 22, 2024.