Everybody Wants to See This Devil Wears Prada Reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards

Watch : Why Emily Blunt Had to Dress Better to Book 'Devil Wears Prada'

We just got a groundbreaking Devil Wears Prada reunion. That's all.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24, nearly 18 years after their iconic movie debuted. For the occasion, the former costars made us scream their names by presenting Male Actor in a Comedy Series together on stage—with Anne and Emily even turning the tables on Miranda Priestly herself.

Emily—who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Kitty in Oppenheimer—even joked Meryl and her character are "like twins."

In fact, the 74-year-old channeled the Dragon Lady herself in an elegant Prada look, while Anne wore a cerulean blue Atelier Versace SS15 Couture look, in true Andy Sachs (and Mia Thermopolis!) fashion.

And although the actresses have reunited over the years in pairs, getting a Devil Wears Prada moment with all three stars is basically rarer than getting an unpublished Harry Potter manuscript.