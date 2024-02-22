Machine Gun Kelly Shares Heartbreaking Message on Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys

Machine Gun Kelly is still grappling with a traumatic experience.

The "Emo Girl" singer—whose real name is Colson Baker—shared an emotional message about his fiancée Megan Fox's miscarriage in the lyrics of his new song "Don't Let Me Go."

Reflecting on the difficult time, MGK raps, "How can I live with the fact/ That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

In the next line of the track, released Feb. 21, the 33-year-old adds, "I don't got no one to turn to/ Because everyone's dead in my life that was tryna raise me."

And that's not the only confession MGK—who shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 14, with ex Emma Cannon—makes in the track, which sees him return to his rap roots after releasing pop-punk albums like 2022's mainstream sellout and 2020's Tickets To My Downfall. The Taurus actor also confesses that a "breakdown" inspired his extreme new black-out tattoo look, which he debuted on Instagram Feb. 20.