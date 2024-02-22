Machine Gun Kelly Shares Heartbreaking Message on Megan Fox’s Miscarriage

Machine Gun Kelly is still grappling with a traumatic experience.
The "Emo Girl" singer—whose real name is Colson Baker—shared an emotional message about his fiancée Megan Fox's miscarriage in the lyrics of his new song "Don't Let Me Go."
Reflecting on the difficult time, MGK raps, "How can I live with the fact/ That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"
In the next line of the track, released Feb. 21, the 33-year-old adds, "I don't got no one to turn to/ Because everyone's dead in my life that was tryna raise me."
And that's not the only confession MGK—who shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 14, with ex Emma Cannon—makes in the track, which sees him return to his rap roots after releasing pop-punk albums like 2022's mainstream sellout and 2020's Tickets To My Downfall. The Taurus actor also confesses that a "breakdown" inspired his extreme new black-out tattoo look, which he debuted on Instagram Feb. 20.
In reference to the dramatic tattoo transformation, one "Don't Let Me Go" lyric reads, "Just like I wish they would understand me one time/ I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."
MGK's heart-wrenching message on Megan's miscarriage arrived less than four months after the Jennifer's Body star first opened up about the experience in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. In the collection of poems published back in November, Megan wrote, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," before concluding, "but now / I have to say / goodbye."
The 37-year-old—who shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green—also detailed the grief she and MGK felt in the aftermath during an interview with Good Morning America at the time, explaining, "It was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?' and ‘Why did this happen?'"