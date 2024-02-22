YouTuber Ruby Franke's Lawyer Reveals Why She Won’t Appeal Up to 30-Year Prison Sentence

Watch : YouTuber Ruby Franke Sentenced in Child Abuse Case

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse.

Ruby Franke is planning to face her fate.

The YouTuber—who pled guilty to four charges in her child abuse case—is not planning to appeal her sentence after she was given four to 60 years in prison for her crimes, which the state will cap at the 30-year maximum.

"As far as we know, Ruby Franke does not have any intentions of appealing the sentence," a spokesperson for her attorney at Winward Law told Today on Feb. 21. "She has taken full responsibility for her actions and is prepared to serve her time in prison."

The sentence was handed down at a hearing on Feb. 20, when a judge gave her four consecutive one- to 15-year sentences, which would total four to 60 years behind bars if not for the state maximum of 30 years. The amount of time she will serve will be decided by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, according to NBC News.

During the hearing, the 42-year-old apologized to her six children and to estranged husband Kevin Franke, who filed for divorce in December.