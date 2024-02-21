Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Directing Barbie

Watch : America Ferrera Reacts To Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs for ‘Barbie’

Life is fantastic for Greta Gerwig, even without that statue.

The Barbie director spoke out for the first time since the Academy did not nominate her for the Best Directing award at the 2024 Oscars. (Instead, the organization recognized Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest.)

Gerwig's inner circle quickly noticed the omission, as she told TIME for an article published Feb. 21, "A friend's mom said to me, ‘I can't believe you didn't get nominated.'"

But the Little Women alum is choosing to focus on the positive, including Barbie's nomination for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for her and husband Noah Baumbach.

"I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination,'" Gerwig recalled telling her acquaintance. "She was like, ‘Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, ‘I know!'"

However, the 40-year-old acknowledged there could have been more love for Barbie, considering star Margot Robbie also failed to get a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.