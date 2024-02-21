What Does Kate Gosselin Think of Jon Gosselin’s New Relationship? He Says…

Watch : Kate Gosselin Talks Dating Struggles and Jon Gosselin

Kate Gosselin isn't interested in Jon Gosselin's love life.

At least, that's what the Jon & Kate Plus 8 patriarch said when asked about his ex's perspective on his romance with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.

"Kate doesn't care what I do," Jon told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Feb. 21. "Kate does what Kate does."

The reality star—whose contentious divorce from the mother of his eight kids was finalized in 2009—then quipped, "Kate only cares about Kate."

But that disinterest goes both ways. In fact, Jon admitted that he no longer lets the matriarch's opinions dictate his life choices.

"It's not a problem anymore," he continued. "I don't know. I really don't know, because I don't talk to her."

And while his chapter with Kate may have come to a close, Jon is looking forward to this next story with Stephanie, whom he confirmed his "great relationship" with in August 2023. But first, the 46-year-old would like to get a handle on one of his health concerns.