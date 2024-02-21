What Does Kate Gosselin Think of Jon Gosselin’s New Relationship? He Says…

Jon Gosselin, who went public with his relationship with Stephanie Lebo in August 2023, revealed ex Kate Gosselin's perspective on his new relationship.

Watch: Kate Gosselin Talks Dating Struggles and Jon Gosselin

Kate Gosselin isn't interested in Jon Gosselin's love life. 

At least, that's what the Jon & Kate Plus 8 patriarch said when asked about his ex's perspective on his romance with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo

"Kate doesn't care what I do," Jon told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Feb. 21. "Kate does what Kate does."

The reality star—whose contentious divorce from the mother of his eight kids was finalized in 2009—then quipped, "Kate only cares about Kate."

But that disinterest goes both ways. In fact, Jon admitted that he no longer lets the matriarch's opinions dictate his life choices. 

"It's not a problem anymore," he continued. "I don't know. I really don't know, because I don't talk to her."

And while his chapter with Kate may have come to a close, Jon is looking forward to this next story with Stephanie, whom he confirmed his "great relationship" with in August 2023. But first, the 46-year-old would like to get a handle on one of his health concerns. 

photos
Kate Gosselin: 10 Years in the Spotlight

"As a DJ, I work [from] 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., I work Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Jon explained. "It's the nighttime lifestyle—and I just kind of gained weight. It just kind of happened."

Once he can "figure out his health," Jon promised he has big plans for the couple's future. 

Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images / Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

"I didn't even propose yet," he noted, before confessing, "so we got to figure that out. It's coming, yeah."

E! News reached out to Kate's rep for comment but did not hear back.

Keep reading to relive the cutest moments between the Gosselin clan, including 19-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, as well as 23-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Instagram / Collin Gosselin
High School Graduates

Collin and Hannah graduate!

Instagram / Hannah Gosselin
Hannah the Graduate

On to the next chapter!

Karen Alquist/TLC
Lights, Camera, Action!

It's the show that started it all! Who remembers this cast photo for Jon and Kate Plus 8?

Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire
Camera Ready

Back in October 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin gathered their eight kids together for a trip to New York City. First stop? A visit to NBC's Today show. 

Instagram
Happy Holidays

"A precious Christmas memory. My 6 were 6. Christmas Eve 2010 and they're SO excited for Christmas!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Look at those adorable smiles! #TheyAreMyHeart #My8ReasonsToKeepOnKeepingOn #NoMatterWhat #TrueLoveX8." 

 

Instagram
Growing Up Gosselin

"I can't believe they're 13!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram when celebrating a major birthday for her sextuplets. 

INFphoto.com
Wanna Get Away?

Jon and Kate Plus 8 viewers loved when the family enjoyed trips together including a 2009 trip to the beach.

TLC
Greetings From Alaska

Rewind to 2014 when Kate and her children found themselves visiting Alaska. 

Doug Meszler/Splash News
Girls Trip

Kate also treated her twin daughters Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin to a trip to New York City in 2014, where they stopped by the Manhattan Hotel. 

Instagram
Back to Class

"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate wrote on Instagram in 2018.

 

Instagram
Girl Power

"My beautiful 'little girls' .... they keep reminding me how many days until they turn 14. Today it was '12 days til we turn 14, Mom.' HOW'S THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?!" Kate shared with her followers in 2018. "I told Leah that she's too small to turn 14. She said 'Yeah, true. Are you sure I'm not turning 11 or 12?' I'm positive. I gave birth to you. They'll always be my babies....I love them so very much!" 

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I'm so very thankful for my ‘babies'.... somehow they are 15 already?!" Kate wrote on the special milestone in 2019. "I'm amazed by them each day! I'm so proud of the positive qualities I've seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood." 

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
Birthday Greetings

"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!!" Jon Gosselin shared on Instagram when posing with Hannah and Collin Gosselin. "I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad." 

All Grown-Up

"Happy 18th birthday!" Jon wrote on Instagram in 2022. "Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you. Love, Dad."

