These Candid 2024 SAG Awards Moments Will Make You Feel Like You Were There

The 2024 SAG Awards featured a Devil Wears Prada reunion and more hilarious moments between celebrity pals. Here's your look inside the show's best—and most candid—highlights.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 25, 2024 11:00 AMTags
All right, everyone! Gird your loins, because the Devil Wears Prada reunion was just the beginning

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's hilarious presenting bit was just one of the many highlights at the 2024 SAG Awards on Feb. 24, but there were plenty of other celeb reunions and candid moments that lit up the internet. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

In addition to Emily's reunion with Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, her fellow Barbenheimer star Margot Robbie also created some buzz when was spotted sharing a laugh with actress Jessica Chastain.

And as seen in another sweet snapshot, Margot and husband Tom Ackerley were all smiles while catching up with actor Bradley Cooper.

Going into the SAG Awards, Barbie and Oppenheimer received the most film nominations with four each. Emily received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer, while Margot, Ryan GoslingCillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. were each recognized in their respective categories as well. 

After all, Emily recently acknowledged that the joint love for the Barbenheimer phenomenon has been nothing short of magic.

"We have to make it happen again. We have to because look what it did for cinema. Look what it did for people," the Mary Poppins alum told The Playlist in December. "It was joyous and such a celebration of the diverse range of movies out there. And why do they have to be pitted against each other? Just go see both. I want it to happen more and more and more. It's fantastic."

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for SAG

Read on to see the two casts celebrate at the SAG Awards and more of the buzziest candid moments:

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG

Jessica Chastain & Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kat Graham

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for SAG

Tom Ackerley, Margot Robbie & Bradley Cooper

Rob Gauthier / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Liza Colón-Zayas & Clemente Ortiz

George Pimentel/Shutterstock for SAG

Maddie Ziegler, Taylor Zakhar Perez & Joey King

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock for SAG

Melissa McCarthy

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brendan Fraser

Michael Buckner / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

Michael Buckner / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Reese Witherspoon & Selena Gomez

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG

Anne Hathaway & Taraji P. Henson

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards air Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix. And don't miss E!'s red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

