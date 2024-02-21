Olympian Scott Hamilton Shares He's Not Undergoing Treatment for 3rd Brain Tumor

Watch : Mark Ruffalo Reveals How He Predicted Past Brain Tumor

Scott Hamilton is giving fans an update about on his health.

The Olympic figure skater, who won a gold medal at the 1984 games, shared that a pituitary tumor in his brain has returned for a third time—and he won't be seeking treatment.

"When they gave me the diagnosis, they said, 'It's back,'" the 65-year-old told People in an interview published Feb. 21. "And so they brought in this guy, a really young, talented surgeon, and he said, 'We could do the surgery again. It'd be complicated, but we've got really talented people here that we could bring in, and I know we could pull it off if that's an option for you.'"

However, the World Figure Skating Championship winner—who had the surgery in 2004 and 2010—already knew that he didn't want to go through it again.

"All I felt was just, don't worry about this. Just go home and get strong," he said. "They go, 'Well, what do you want to do?' And I said, 'I think I'm going to go home and get strong.'"