Usher Reveals Swizz Beatz’ Reaction to Super Bowl Performance With Alicia Keys

Usher shared exactly how Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz reacted to their performance of "My Boo" during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Swizz Beatz isn't getting caught up in the drama.

Usher revealed that he and the rapper shared a nice moment over the fan reaction to his fiery "My Boo" duet with Swizz's wife Alicia Keys during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

"Absolutely, we laughed about it," Usher said during a Feb. 19 appearance on The Breakfast Club. "It's crazy how people think. But it's all love."

The "OMG" singer went on to explain the concept behind his intimate performance with Alicia, who shares sons Egypt, 13, and Genesis, 9, with Swizz.  

"It was literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago," Usher explained, "and we celebrate it because of the legacy of it." 

The 45-year-old then added that he meant "no disrespect" with the choreography, which at one point featured Usher embracing Alicia in a close hug from behind. 

And Swizz's own words about the 2024 Super Bowl show—which also included guest appearances from Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Ludacris and Lil Jon—echo Usher's perspective. In fact, after the "Burn" singer's Feb. 11 performance, the "On to the Next One" producer set the record straight with fans who thought the sultry duet crossed a line. 

"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing," Swizz wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram post. "Y'all don't see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium."

And Alicia's stunning attire wasn't the only thing the 45-year-old wanted to highlight.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"Tonight's performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants," he added. "Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don't do negative vibes on this side we make history."

Keep reading to relive more iconic moments from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Spotlights, Big Stage, Fifty Thousand Fans Screaming

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

H.E.R. Takes Center Stage

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Confessions: They Totally Rocked the Stage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Usher Onstage with Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

So Much Talent on One Stage 

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There's So Many Ways to Love This Performance

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This Was Something Special...

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

This Was Just Like Dynamite

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Bodies Rockin' From Side to Side

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

And He Said "Yeah!"

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For Alicia Keys and Usher, It Started When They Were Younger...

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

They're Feeling the Love in this Club

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my gosh

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

These Two Got Us Fallin' in Love

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Fans Were Totally Caught Up in This Epic Performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Can't Imagine This Super Bowl Without You, Usher

