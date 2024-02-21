Usher Reveals Swizz Beatz’ Reaction to Super Bowl Performance With Alicia Keys

Watch : Alicia Keys’ Husband Reacts to Usher Super Bowl Performance

Swizz Beatz isn't getting caught up in the drama.

Usher revealed that he and the rapper shared a nice moment over the fan reaction to his fiery "My Boo" duet with Swizz's wife Alicia Keys during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Absolutely, we laughed about it," Usher said during a Feb. 19 appearance on The Breakfast Club. "It's crazy how people think. But it's all love."

The "OMG" singer went on to explain the concept behind his intimate performance with Alicia, who shares sons Egypt, 13, and Genesis, 9, with Swizz.

"It was literally about having fun because of a song me and Alicia made many years ago," Usher explained, "and we celebrate it because of the legacy of it."

The 45-year-old then added that he meant "no disrespect" with the choreography, which at one point featured Usher embracing Alicia in a close hug from behind.

And Swizz's own words about the 2024 Super Bowl show—which also included guest appearances from Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Ludacris and Lil Jon—echo Usher's perspective. In fact, after the "Burn" singer's Feb. 11 performance, the "On to the Next One" producer set the record straight with fans who thought the sultry duet crossed a line.