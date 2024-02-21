King Charles III Shares Tearful Reaction to Supporters Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III is wearing his heart on his sleeve.
The monarch shared his response to seeing the outpouring of well-wishes from the public amid his battle with cancer.
"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," Charles told U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting on Feb. 21, as seen in a video shared by Sky News. And he noted this show of support has "reduced me to tears most of the time."
Adding to the words of encouragement, Sunak reminded the king, "We're all behind you, the country's behind you."
The pair also highlighted how Charles making his diagnosis public has helped raise awareness for cancer-related organizations.
"I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities," His Majesty shared , "many of which I've been patron for years."
But amid the heartfelt conversation, they also shared a moment of levity. When Sunak expressed that it was wonderful to see the king "looking so well," Charles jokingly replied, "it's all done with mirrors."
While the king typically holds a weekly audience with the prime minister, this marked the first in-person meeting they've had since Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced on Feb. 5.
In a statement, Buckingham Palace explained the 75-year-old had been undergoing a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement at the hospital in late January when a "separate issue of concern was noted" that was confirmed through testing to be cancer.
Days later, Charles publicly addressed his diagnosis for the first times and thanked everyone for their kind words.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he wrote in part of a Feb. 10 statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
And he isn't the only one who's been moved by the support as his son Prince William, whose wife Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery last month, has expressed how much the well-wishes mean to the royal family.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," the Prince of Wales said at London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Feb. 7. "It means a great deal to us all."
As for Charles' son Prince Harry, he made a visit to London from California in the wake of Charles' diagnosis.
"I love my family," the Duke of Sussex recently told Good Morning America. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
