Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Details “Horrible” First Round of Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Isabella Strahan Details “Horrible” First Round of Chemotherapy

Isabella Strahan is continuing to document her cancer journey.

Since being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October—a malignant brain tumor found in children—the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan has shared updates on her treatment, including further details about her first round of chemotherapy.

"The first week in the hospital was horrible," she said in a Feb. 21 YouTube video. "The first day was like fine, I could still eat. But it just felt weird getting, I don't know, you don't really think you're going to get like poison put through your body. I don't know, not fun. I'm very achy now."

She detailed a number of other symptoms, including uncontrollable shaking due to coldness, a "bright red" face and throwing up, however she noted she felt even worse after she'd returned home due to severe jaw pain.

"It felt like someone had just like ripped every single one of my teeth out," she said, "and just set back in my mouth with no medicine. I basically couldn't drink water, definitely there were tears over this jaw pain."