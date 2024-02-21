Tom Holland Shares Euphoric Shoutout to Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland proves once again he's Zendaya's friendly, neighborhood boyfriend.
And her No. 1 fan. After all, The Crowded Room star was ever the supportive partner, hyping up Zendaya's upcoming film Challengers on social media. Sharing the newly released trailer on his Instagram Stories Feb. 21, Tom teased to his followers, "You ain't ready for this one!"
The film, which costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, sees Zendaya's tennis prodigy character caught in a love triangle between her tennis-player husband and her former lover—who happens to be his best friend. While originally slated for a September 2023 release, the film was pushed to April 26th due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike.
Tom's excitement for his girlfriend's new movie is just the latest public show of support since shutting down split rumors earlier this year. Just days after telling paparazzi that the duo had "absolutely not" broken up back in January, he gushed over her jaw-dropping look for Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show by sharing a trio of heart-eye emojis on his Instagram Stories.
And the Spider-Man costars—whose relationship was made public in 2021—made their first public appearance together following the breakup rumors when Tom joined Zendaya at her movie Dune: Part Two's London premiere after-party on Feb. 15.
And although they duo have expressed their interest in keeping their romance out of the spotlight, Tom revealed he doesn't mind taking a trip down memory lane and watch the 2017 movie they met working on.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
For a full look at Tom and Zendaya's web of love, keep reading.