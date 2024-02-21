Tom Holland Shares Euphoric Shoutout to Girlfriend Zendaya

Tom Holland proved he's girlfriend Zendaya's No. 1 fan by hyping up her upcoming movie Challengers, which costars Josh O'Conner and Mike Faist.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 21, 2024 8:53 PM
Tom Holland proves once again he's Zendaya's friendly, neighborhood boyfriend.

And her No. 1 fan. After all, The Crowded Room star was ever the supportive partner, hyping up Zendaya's upcoming film Challengers on social media. Sharing the newly released trailer on his Instagram Stories Feb. 21, Tom teased to his followers, "You ain't ready for this one!"

The film, which costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, sees Zendaya's tennis prodigy character caught in a love triangle between her tennis-player husband and her former lover—who happens to be his best friend. While originally slated for a September 2023 release, the film was pushed to April 26th due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike.

Tom's excitement for his girlfriend's new movie is just the latest public show of support since shutting down split rumors earlier this year. Just days after telling paparazzi that the duo had "absolutely not" broken up back in January, he gushed over her jaw-dropping look for Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show by sharing a trio of heart-eye emojis on his Instagram Stories.

And the Spider-Man costars—whose relationship was made public in 2021—made their first public appearance together following the breakup rumors when Tom joined Zendaya at her movie Dune: Part Two's London premiere after-party on Feb. 15.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

And although they duo have expressed their interest in keeping their romance out of the spotlight, Tom revealed he doesn't mind taking a trip down memory lane and watch the 2017 movie they met working on.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

For a full look at Tom and Zendaya's web of love, keep reading.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

