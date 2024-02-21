Tom Holland Shares Euphoric Shoutout to Girlfriend Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya’s Futuristic ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere Look is NSFW

Tom Holland proves once again he's Zendaya's friendly, neighborhood boyfriend.

And her No. 1 fan. After all, The Crowded Room star was ever the supportive partner, hyping up Zendaya's upcoming film Challengers on social media. Sharing the newly released trailer on his Instagram Stories Feb. 21, Tom teased to his followers, "You ain't ready for this one!"

The film, which costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, sees Zendaya's tennis prodigy character caught in a love triangle between her tennis-player husband and her former lover—who happens to be his best friend. While originally slated for a September 2023 release, the film was pushed to April 26th due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike.

Tom's excitement for his girlfriend's new movie is just the latest public show of support since shutting down split rumors earlier this year. Just days after telling paparazzi that the duo had "absolutely not" broken up back in January, he gushed over her jaw-dropping look for Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show by sharing a trio of heart-eye emojis on his Instagram Stories.