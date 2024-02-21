Look Back on the Way Barbra Streisand Was—And How Far She's Come Over the Years

EGOT winner Barbra Streisand will add another trophy to her case Feb. 24 when she receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 SAG Awards, streaming on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

By Jamie Blynn Feb 21, 2024 7:44 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024SAG AwardsBarbra StreisandTransformation
Watch: Barbra Streisand Wrote to Lea Michele About Her Funny Girl Role

People, people who need more Barbra Streisand in their lives are the luckiest in the world.

Why? Because they're about to get just that at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the 81-year-old is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Previous honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Clint Eastwood, and Sidney Poitier...just to name a few.)

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the EGOT winner—her collection includes two Oscars, 10 Grammys, five Emmys and a Tony—said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine." 

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."

photos
SAG Awards 2024: Stars React to Their Nominations

Including Jennifer Aniston, who certainly won't rain on our parade when she presents the multihyphenate with the award Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Kevin Kane / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

And, prepare to say hello gorgeous to a star-studded ceremony featuring the cast of BarbieRyan Gosling and Margot Robbie each earned nods—plus a Succession reunion, as Brian Cox, Kiernan Culkin, Matthew MacFayden and Sarah Snook all nabbed nominations. (Catch the full list of nominees here.)

But until then, start celebrating Streisand's career by looking back on the way she was—and how far she's come.

And remember, the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air live Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

2

RHOBH Reunion Rocked By Terrifying Medical Emergency in Preview

3

Natalie Portman Briefly Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors

GAB Archive / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1960

Underwood Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1962

National Archives / Handout / GETTY IMAGES

1963

Ray Fisher / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1964

Silver Screen Collection / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1965

Bettmann / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1965

CBS Photo Archive / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1966

Screen Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1967

CBS Photo Archive / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1967

Silver Screen Collection / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1968

United Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1968

United Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1969

Marka / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1970

Max B. Miller / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1971

Archive Photos / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

1972

United Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1973

Silver Screen Collection / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1974

Screen Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1975

Sunset Boulevard / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1976

Ron Galella / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1977

Ron Galella / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1978

Silver Screen Collection / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1979

Columbia Pictures / Handout / GETTY IMAGES

1980

Universal Pictures / Handout / GETTY IMAGES

1981

ABC Photo Archives / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1982

Hulton Archive / Handout / GETTY IMAGES

1983

Images Press / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1984

Max B. Miller / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1985

Ron Galella / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1986

Chris Walter / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

1987

photos
View More Photos From Barbra Streisand Through the Years
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

2

RHOBH Reunion Rocked By Terrifying Medical Emergency in Preview

3

Natalie Portman Briefly Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors

4

Malia Obama Is Now Going by This Stage Name

5

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Reacts to Backlash on Megan Fox Comment