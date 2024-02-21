Look Back on the Way Barbra Streisand Was—And How Far She's Come Over the Years

People, people who need more Barbra Streisand in their lives are the luckiest in the world.
Why? Because they're about to get just that at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the 81-year-old is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Previous honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Clint Eastwood, and Sidney Poitier...just to name a few.)
"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the EGOT winner—her collection includes two Oscars, 10 Grammys, five Emmys and a Tony—said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."
"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."
Including Jennifer Aniston, who certainly won't rain on our parade when she presents the multihyphenate with the award Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
And, prepare to say hello gorgeous to a star-studded ceremony featuring the cast of Barbie—Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie each earned nods—plus a Succession reunion, as Brian Cox, Kiernan Culkin, Matthew MacFayden and Sarah Snook all nabbed nominations. (Catch the full list of nominees here.)
But until then, start celebrating Streisand's career by looking back on the way she was—and how far she's come.
And remember, the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will air live Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.