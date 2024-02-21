Look Back on the Way Barbra Streisand Was—And How Far She's Come Over the Years

Watch : Barbra Streisand Wrote to Lea Michele About Her Funny Girl Role

People, people who need more Barbra Streisand in their lives are the luckiest in the world.

Why? Because they're about to get just that at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the 81-year-old is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Previous honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Clint Eastwood, and Sidney Poitier...just to name a few.)

"Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew's Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen," the EGOT winner—her collection includes two Oscars, 10 Grammys, five Emmys and a Tony—said in a statement. "The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine."

"Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true," Streisand continued. "This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."