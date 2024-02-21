Travis Kelce Touches Down in Australia to Reunite With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Welcome to Australia, Travis Kelce.
Local outlets reported that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially landed in Sydney on Feb. 22 local time to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who's bringing her Eras Tour to Accor Stadium this weekend.
In fact, Travis is returning the favor after the "Blank Space" singer flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to attend the Chiefs' Feb. 11 Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers.
"Thank you for coming," Travis was overheard telling Taylor—who performed in Tokyo the night before—as they celebrated his team's win. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best baby. The absolute best."
It was during Super Bowl weekend that the athlete teased a trip to Australia, sharing with reporters, "I'd love to experience down under."
Taylor's concerts hold an extra special place in the couple's hearts, given that sparks began to fly after Travis attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July.
And although Travis wasn't able to get backstage to give Taylor a friendship bracelet, they eventually connected after he called her out on his podcast.
"We started hanging out right after that," she revealed to TIME in December. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
The pair's relationship was only confirmed when the Grammy winner attended Travis' NFL game in September.
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she noted. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."
Since then, the couple has continued to support each other, with Travis traveling to Argentina in November for another Eras Tour stop and Taylor attending numerous Chiefs games.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor told TIME. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
