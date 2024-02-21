Travis Kelce Touches Down in Australia to Reunite With Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter Step Out For a Girls' Night in Sydney

Welcome to Australia, Travis Kelce.

Local outlets reported that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end officially landed in Sydney on Feb. 22 local time to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who's bringing her Eras Tour to Accor Stadium this weekend.

In fact, Travis is returning the favor after the "Blank Space" singer flew from Tokyo to Las Vegas to attend the Chiefs' Feb. 11 Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Thank you for coming," Travis was overheard telling Taylor—who performed in Tokyo the night before—as they celebrated his team's win. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best baby. The absolute best."

It was during Super Bowl weekend that the athlete teased a trip to Australia, sharing with reporters, "I'd love to experience down under."

Taylor's concerts hold an extra special place in the couple's hearts, given that sparks began to fly after Travis attended her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July.

And although Travis wasn't able to get backstage to give Taylor a friendship bracelet, they eventually connected after he called her out on his podcast.