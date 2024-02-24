Malia Obama Isn't the Only One With a Stage Name—Check Out These Stars' Real Names

Now that Malia Obama has reintroduced herself (that's Malia Ann, to you), get reacquainted with your other favorite stars—starting with the actual names they were given at birth.

By Sarah Grossbart Feb 24, 2024 10:00 AMTags
Malia ObamaCelebrities
Watch: Malia Obama Ditches Her Famous Last Name!

Say her name, say her name. Nope, not that one. 

In the Sundance Institute's "Meet the Artist" spotlight video, Malia Obama revealed she has ditched her famous moniker, instead going by the stage name Malia Ann while promoting her directorial debut, The Heart

"This is an odd little story, somewhat of fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will," Malia said in the YouTube clip of the short film, which she also wrote. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things." 

And the flick—produced by Donald Glover's company Gilga—is hardly the first daughter's first venture into the world of entertainment, the Harvard grad having worked in the writers' room on Donald's Amazon Prime show Swarm.

photos
Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Over the Years

"She's very down to earth, and cool," he said of his employee, noting that she hasn't received special treatment just because she's the only staffer with her own secret service detail.

And she's got the skills to back up her role. "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," co-creator Janine Nabers told Entertainment Tonight in March. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table." 

But now she's no longer bringing her easily recognizable surname, perhaps in an attempt to fly a bit more under the radar.

Of course, Malia isn't the first famous face to change up her name. Allow these celebrities to reintroduce themselves. Their name is Hov not what you might think. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Belcalis Almanzar

Cardi B took on the name Bacardi after family and friends started calling her sister Hennessy. Later on she shortened the name to something that suited her quite a bit more.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Rachel Meghan Markle

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was briefly known as Rachel. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Eilleen Regina Edwards

Shania Twain shared the origin story of her stage name during an appearance on Apple Music's Home Now Radio: "In short, I was born, Eilleen Regina Edwards, and then I was adopted and I became Eilleen Regina Twain. Then I became a professional singer and I needed a stage name that sounded a little less like my grandmother's name, because I'm named after my grandmother, both my grandmothers, Eilleen and Regina. I think, in my mind, I was just not really wanting to be called my grandmother's name onstage, so I decided to change it to Shania Twain. I met somebody with the name Shania, thought it was beautiful, and Shania Twain was born."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jelena Noura Hadid

Oddly enough, Gigi Hadid got her stage name in school when the teacher would confuse her and a girl named Helena. Since her mom called her "gigi" as a term of endearment at home, she told the teacher to just call her Gigi and it simply stuck. 

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Mark Vincent

If you're looking for an explosive action-star name, how about Vin Diesel instead?

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Destiny Hope Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' bright smile is what inspired her childhood nickname, Smiley. Eventually the name was shortened to Miley and it stuck. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Peter Gene Hernandez

Apparently the singer looked more like a Bruno than a Peter, so one day his dad started calling him Bruno. Ever since, he has been known as Bruno Mars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Live Nation
Stefani Germanotta

Before the meat dresses and chart-topping music, Lady Gaga was just an everyday girl from New York.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Daniel Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis confirmed on Today that he was named Daniel after his father, but following some confusion, his mom started using his middle name Jason to avoid confusion. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Emily Stone

Emma Stone ended adopting this stage name after finding out that the Screen Actors Guild already had a member registered under her birthname. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

Turns out Reese isn't even Reese Witherspoon's middle name. The actress chose the moniker in honor of her mother, whose maiden name is Reese.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Every artist has an alter ego, and Lana Del Rey just happens to be the persona of choice for the singer. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Christopher Edwin Breaux

In 2014, Frank Ocean legally changed his name because, why not? 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

A little known fact about 30 Rock's Tina Fey is that she is actually named Elizabeth. The comedian made a not so subtle tribute to her birth name by naming her character Liz Lemon.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Calvin Broadus

This pioneer of West Coast rap would later go on to be known as Snoop Dogg.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor

Turns out the "Royals" singer is really into learning about the aristocracy, hence the reason why she chose the name Lorde, but with a feminine 'e.'

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Enrique Morales

Before he started shaking his bonbon for the masses, music superstar Ricky Martin went by this everyday name.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Amethyst Kelly

It's hard to believe that Iggy Azalea was born Amethyst Kelly!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Adam Richard Wiles

Fans were confused when Taylor Swift thanked then-boyfriend Adam in an acceptance speech, which lead people to the discovery that Calvin Harris is simply a stage name. The DJ told Shortlist magazine he chose the name because his first single was more soulful and wanted something a bit more "racially ambiguous."

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Jennifer Anastassakis

Before she became a household name, this was what erstwhile Friend Jennifer Aniston answered to.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Alicia Augello Cook

Alicia Keys didn't always have such a musical name.

Mike Coppola/WireImage
Thomas Mapother IV

Before he became arguably the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise went by this name.

Kevin Lee/Getty Images
Natalie Hershlag

Back when she was born in 1980, this was how the future bigtime actress Natalie Portman greeted the world.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amanda Lee Rogers

Before she became a big-time TV star and married Ellen DeGeneres, this was the name Portia de Rossi answered to.

Jim Dyson/Redferns
Reginald Dwight

Guess music superstar Elton John didn't think his original name would be a hit with audiences.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Nicole Camilla Escovedo

Check former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole Richie's birth certificate and this is the name you'll see.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Paul Hewson

All it took was a nickname from some high school friends, and U2 frontman Bono's famous moniker was born.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Tara Patrick

We agree. Carmen Electra is much more effective when it comes to selling a sexy Baywatch persona.

Paul A. Hebert/WireImage
Eric Bishop

True, Jamie Foxx just seems more fitting for an Oscar-winning Hollywood party guy.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Demetria Gene Guynes

Before she'd starred in dozens of huge Hollywood movies and married two Tinseltown A-listers, this was the name Demi Moore went by.

photos
View More Photos From Celebs' Real Names

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made This Rule Early in Their Romance

2

Justin Chambers Gives Rare Glimpse Into Life With 4 Daughters

3

Jennifer Lopez's Twins Max and Emme Are All Grown Up In Birthday Video

4

Michael Jackson's Son Bigi "Blanket" Jackson Celebrates 22nd Birthday

5

You'll Never Guess These Stars' Real Names