Malia Obama Isn't the Only One With a Stage Name—Check Out These Stars' Real Names

Watch : Malia Obama Ditches Her Famous Last Name!

Say her name, say her name. Nope, not that one.

In the Sundance Institute's "Meet the Artist" spotlight video, Malia Obama revealed she has ditched her famous moniker, instead going by the stage name Malia Ann while promoting her directorial debut, The Heart.

"This is an odd little story, somewhat of fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will," Malia said in the YouTube clip of the short film, which she also wrote. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things."

And the flick—produced by Donald Glover's company Gilga—is hardly the first daughter's first venture into the world of entertainment, the Harvard grad having worked in the writers' room on Donald's Amazon Prime show Swarm.