Mischa Barton Reveals She Dated O.C. Costar Ben McKenzie IRL

Why Mischa Barton REALLY Left "The O.C."

It turns out, this onscreen romance also bloomed IRL.

While Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie famously played star-crossed lovers Marissa Cooper and Ryan Atwood on The O.C., she recently revealed they briefly formed an offscreen romance.

"It wasn't just onscreen," Mischa shared during the Feb. 21 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "That was my first—I had no idea what I was doing."

And the 38-year-old, who has previously been open about her rocky time on the series, admitted her and Ben's relationship may have contributed to that difficult time.

"I think that kind of set things off on the wrong foot, too, because we threw ourselves all into it very fast," she continued, "and then you know when you break up, and things don't work and they see you dating different people—notoriously there was a lot of inter-dating on that show—it was definitely tricky that it happened like right out of the gate."

There was also the detail that when they started dating, Mischa was around 17 years old while Ben was 25.