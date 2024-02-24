Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker & More Couples Who Proved Love Is the Real Prize at the SAG Awards

From Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker to Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie Sandler, these couples' SAG Awards appearances have proved true love never goes out of style.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 24, 2024 11:00 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024SAG AwardsCouplesCelebrities
Time to roll out the red carpet for love.

Every year, our favorite celebrity couples step out together for the Screen Actors Guild Awards to celebrate the best in film and television—only to inadvertently remind us that true love is the real prize. And with the 2024 SAG Awards just around the corner, we thought we'd revisit some of the iconic duos throughout the years that have re-instilled our faith in relationships ahead of the Feb. 24 ceremony.

There's Michelle Pfeiffer, who walked the 1995 red carpet in a stunning mini blazer dress with her husband David E. Kelly, as well as an appearance from Jason Bateman and his longtime wife Amanda Anka, who enjoyed a date night away from their daughters Francesca Nora Bateman, 17, and Maple Sylvie Bateman, 12, at the 2023 ceremony. 

But we're not only here to honor the couples who've made it through the long-haul. There's also plenty of applause to go around for the love that's still in bloom.

Take Vanessa Hudgens, who turned heads at the 2022 SAG Awards in a teal satin gown alongside now-husband Cole Tucker. And we can't forget the show-stopping 2020 appearance from Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who welcomed their son Cosmo Jost, 2, one year later.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Whether a fan of the romance or simply the fabulous fashion, there's something in this retrospective to brighten everyone's day. So, keep reading to revisit some of your favorite stars' iconic SAG Awards date nights, and catch the 2024 ceremony live on Netflix on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Cole Tucker & Vanessa Hudgens

No one does glam quite like Vanessa Hudgens, who stunned in a plunging halter dress in a vibrant baby blue shade. As for Cole? He swapped out his Pirates uniform for a navy suit.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller Rogen

Lauren Miller Rogen was pretty in pink as she cozied up next to her husband Seth Rogen at the 2023 red carpet event. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

The longtime couple turned heads on the red carpet at the 1995 event.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

While Julius opted for a classic tuxedo, his wife was a vision in white with her strapless gown that featured a thigh-high slit and floor-length train.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

For the 2023 event, Jason Bateman enjoyed a date night with his wife Amanda Anka, whom he married in 2001.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

The Bring It On alum shined bright in a sequined, off-shoulder gown, as she posed with her dapperly-dressed husband Jesse Plemons.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

Camila Alves lit up the 2014 red carpet with her sunny yellow gown. And her longtime husband looked just as suave in a printed blazer and traditional black slacks

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

Mom and dad's night out! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter turned the 2022 SAG Awards into date night, as they held each other close and showcased their elegant ensembles.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley

The Orange Is The New Black writer and her wife, who said "I do" in 2017, showcased their chic style at the 2020 event.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ryan Michelle Bathé & Sterling K. Brown

The darling couple was the definition of relationship goals at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

For the 2017 SAG Awards, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were all smiles, as they twinned in sophisticated black outfits.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

The Big Little Lies star channeled a rom-com lead, popping her foot out while posing alongside husband Keith Urban at the 2018 awards show.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

The two lovebirds flashed their million-dollar smiles for the cameras at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jackie Sandler & Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler looked happy as ever as he posed with his wife Jackie Sandler, who stunned in a floor-length red gown for the 2023 ceremony. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh

The Fuller House star cradled wife Cailtlin McHugh's baby bump on the red carpet in 2018. A few months later, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Billy, in April 2018.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb struck a pose at the 2018 awards show.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Alison Brie & Dave Franco

The pair dressed to the nines, modeling off their sleek red carpet looks in 2019.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas

Dripping in silver and everlasting love, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas looked picture-perfect at the 2020 award ceremony. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
Steve & Nancy Carell

The Office alum kept his wife Nancy Carell close, as they held hands and posed together at the 2018 event.

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

The Avengers: Endgame actress shared an intimate moment with husband Colin Jost just outside the 2020 award ceremony.

