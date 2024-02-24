Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker & More Couples Who Proved Love Is the Real Prize at the SAG Awards

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

Time to roll out the red carpet for love.

Every year, our favorite celebrity couples step out together for the Screen Actors Guild Awards to celebrate the best in film and television—only to inadvertently remind us that true love is the real prize. And with the 2024 SAG Awards just around the corner, we thought we'd revisit some of the iconic duos throughout the years that have re-instilled our faith in relationships ahead of the Feb. 24 ceremony.

There's Michelle Pfeiffer, who walked the 1995 red carpet in a stunning mini blazer dress with her husband David E. Kelly, as well as an appearance from Jason Bateman and his longtime wife Amanda Anka, who enjoyed a date night away from their daughters Francesca Nora Bateman, 17, and Maple Sylvie Bateman, 12, at the 2023 ceremony.

But we're not only here to honor the couples who've made it through the long-haul. There's also plenty of applause to go around for the love that's still in bloom.