Give It Up For the Best SAG Award Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time

These celebrities can take a bow. 

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards (a.k.a the SAG Awards) are just around the corner, and with it comes a new round of hopefuls crossing their fingers they'll be recognized by their peers. But while each year's nominees are honored for their onscreen work, there is also another winning element to the evening: the fashion. 

Indeed, year after year the stars show up and show out for the red carpet. 

Just last year, Zendaya dazzled in a rose-bedecked pink Valentino gown, while James Marsden was a vision in blue while donning a Dolce & Gabbana sky blue tuxedo. 

And if we turn back the clock even further, there's Halle Berry's dazzling red, boat-necked gown with a bejeweled belt from 2001 and Diane Kruger's golden Jason Wu gown in 2010 that painted a picture of old Hollywood glam.

This year's red carpet promises to be just as glamorous, with film nominees like Ryan GoslingCillian MurphyMargot Robbie and Emily Blunt as well as TV's Ali Wong, Matt Bomer and Quinta Brunson. (See all the nominees here.)

photos
SAG Awards 2024: Stars React to Their Nominations

But until this year's ceremony—which streams live from Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Netflix Feb. 24 8 p.m. ET—keep reading to see come of the best red carpet looks the SAG Awards have had to offer.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zendaya

The Euphoria star rocked the 2023 red carpet in a gorgeous, rosy Valentino pink gown. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Selena Gomez

The Only Murders In The Building star slayed at the 2022 ceremony in a dramatic Oscar de la Renta gown. 

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

The Alias alum wowed in a red Dolce & Gabbana that was a standout on the silver carpet in 2020. 

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Julianna Marguiles

After QMS Medicosmetics and Thrive Causemetics teamed up with makeup artist Rachel Goodwin to perfect The Morning Show star's glam, the actress was ready to wow in 2022 with her vintage Narciso Rodriguez dress. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

James Marsden

The Jury Duty star proved that switching things up can pay off when he arrived on the 2023 red carpet in a sky-blue Dolce & Gabbana suit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum looked was like a breath of fresh air on the 2022 red carpet in an aqua Atelier Versace dress. She styled the silky number with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michelle Yeoh

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star put a new meaning on "all that glitters is gold" when she stepped onto the 2023 red carpet.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Oscar winner stopped traffic in a vibrant red-orange number at the 2001 ceremony. The jewel-embellished belt and boatneck detail were a chef's kiss.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga

Clad in Armani, the House Of Gucci star was white-hot at the 2022 event. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

In 2010, the actress stunned in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown that featured a dramatically draped shoulder and elegant train.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star turned her backyard into a full-on runway as she modeled her bright and bold pink gown by Prabal Gurung for the virtual 2021 show.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star looked effortlessly chic in 2020 wearing a simple, yet striking white slip dress by Dior.

John Shearer/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.

John Salangsang/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

The Maid star sealed her Cool Girl status when she stepped onto 2020's silver carpet in a Chanel suit. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

All eyes were on the star when she entered the room in a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown in 2020.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Danai Gurira

The Black Panther actress was a vision in white at the 2019 show with this angelic Ralph & Russo design. The feathery confection was both fierce and fabulous!

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eva Longoria

In 2016, the Desperate Housewives alum made heads turn with her risqué Julien Macdonald dress. From the plunging neckline to the intricate beading and lace to the unique green hue, this was a lewk to remember.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taika Waititi

When it comes to men's red carpet fashion, sometimes a little goes along way. Take the JoJo Rabbit director's 2020 SAG Awards look: the sparkly embellishments on his suit collar help bring his all-black look to the next level. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Zoë Kravitz

The Big Little Lies star was the definition of glamour in 2020 when she graced the red carpet in a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown and white satin gloves.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve actress made us say 'Oh!' in 2008 over this larger-than-life design, which was couture version of a Korean hanbok. From the massive hot pink bow to the billowing skirt, this gown was everything and more.

 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Kathryn Newton

The actress made a huge splash on the red carpet in 2020 in her bright and bold orange dress by Valentino.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star oozed with glamour at the 2018 event with her blush-colored Miu Miu gown, which featured an explosion of feathers and jewel embellishments.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer brought high-fashion (and fun) to the 2017 event with her jaw-dropping Chanel gown. What's more? She also rocked a fabulous updo that was adorned with sparkly floral jewel accessories.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek

The Like a Boss actress looked like a ray of sunshine at the 2017 ceremony with her bright yellow Gucci dress, which featured delightful hints of pink.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Laverne Cox

A dress so good it made the actress do a leg pop! The Promising Young Woman star served bawdy at the 2016 ceremony with her burgundy Prabal Gurung design.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star showed off her sweet and daring side in 2017 with a sheer, princess-like gown by Reem Acra. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Constance Wu

The Hustlers actress dazzled from head-to-toe in 2019 with her silver sequins gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

The award-winning star's flawless style speaks for itself, with another hit in 2015 with this emerald-beaded Givenchy gown.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Turner
Melissa McCarthy

The comedian and actress lit up the red carpet in 2019 wearing a shimmery silver gown by Lorane. From the billowing sleeves to the plunging neckline, Melissa was a total knock-out.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie

The Game of Thrones star set the red carpet ablaze with her red hot, hot, hot halter dress by Giles at the 2015 ceremony.

photos
