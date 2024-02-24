Give It Up For the Best SAG Award Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

These celebrities can take a bow.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards (a.k.a the SAG Awards) are just around the corner, and with it comes a new round of hopefuls crossing their fingers they'll be recognized by their peers. But while each year's nominees are honored for their onscreen work, there is also another winning element to the evening: the fashion.

Indeed, year after year the stars show up and show out for the red carpet.

Just last year, Zendaya dazzled in a rose-bedecked pink Valentino gown, while James Marsden was a vision in blue while donning a Dolce & Gabbana sky blue tuxedo.

And if we turn back the clock even further, there's Halle Berry's dazzling red, boat-necked gown with a bejeweled belt from 2001 and Diane Kruger's golden Jason Wu gown in 2010 that painted a picture of old Hollywood glam.

This year's red carpet promises to be just as glamorous, with film nominees like Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt as well as TV's Ali Wong, Matt Bomer and Quinta Brunson. (See all the nominees here.)