You're Invited Inside the 2024 SAG Awards After-Party With Jon Hamm, Joey King and More

Watch : Sally Field's Son HILARIOUSLY Reacts to Her SAG Awards Honor

A Saturday night to remember.

After the 2024 SAG Awards, which was held on Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, some of the night's biggest winners walked out of the venue with a trophy and straight into a celebration.

Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Joey King, Kate Beckinsale, the cast of Ted Lasso and other stars were all spotted at the after-party, held at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. and hosted by Netflix, which had streamed the award show live.

In addition, Melissa McCarthy, who presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series and husband Ben Falcone were seen hanging out with Tiny Beautiful Things star Kathryn Hahn and Stranger Things actor Brett Gelman.

Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin, who lost the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to mock rival Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us, was spotted at the bash holding onto his Actor statuette, which he and the rest of the cast of Succession received when they won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.