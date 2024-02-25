You're Invited Inside the 2024 SAG Awards After-Party With Jon Hamm, Joey King and More

After attending the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, stars including Jon Hamm, Kieran Culkin and Melissa McCarthy celebrated the big night with a bang at an after-party.

A Saturday night to remember.

After the 2024 SAG Awards, which was held on Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, some of the night's biggest winners walked out of the venue with a trophy and straight into a celebration. 

Jon Hamm and wife Anna OsceolaJoey King, Kate Beckinsale, the cast of Ted Lasso and other stars were all spotted at the after-party, held at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif. and hosted by Netflix, which had streamed the award show live.

In addition, Melissa McCarthy, who presented the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series and husband Ben Falcone were seen hanging out with Tiny Beautiful Things star Kathryn Hahn and Stranger Things actor Brett Gelman.

Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin, who lost the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to mock rival Pedro Pascal from The Last of Us, was spotted at the bash holding onto his Actor statuette, which he and the rest of the cast of Succession received when they won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

SAG Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

This year's awards ceremony was one for the books. Oppenheimer won the most awards—three in total—including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Not to mention, this year saw a few Hollywood legends in the building including Barbra Streisand, who was honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, an accolade presented to her by Jennifer Aniston.

But enough from us. Keep reading to see every celeb who had a blast at the after-parties for the 2024 SAG Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Beckinsale

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Joey King

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Kieran Culkin

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Rebecca Hall & Carey Mulligan

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Willem Dafoe & Jeffrey Wright

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Kola Bokinni, Mohammed Hashim & Brett Goldstein

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Fran Drescher

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Brett Gelman, Melissa McCarthy, Kathryn Hahn & Ben Falcone

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Brett Gelman & Melissa McCarthy

