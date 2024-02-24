SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

The 2024 SAG Awards, featuring appearances by Jennifer Aniston, Barbra Streisand and more, is underway with Reese Witherspoon, Glen Powell, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and more on the red carpet.

These red carpet looks are worthy of an award.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off on Feb. 24 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, with stars like Reese WitherspoonTan France, Glen PowellJoey King and her Kissing Booth costar Taylor Zakhar Perez among the first celebs to hit the red carpet.

American Fiction's Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester were also spotted turning the award show into a stylish date night, striking a pose together at the ceremony.

While there's no host for the award show, set to stream on Netflix, the ceremony will feature a number of A-list presenters, including The Devil Wears Prada costars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who will reunite onstage together 18 years after the release of their groundbreaking film.

In addition to presenting, Blunt is also nominated for a 2024 SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her work in Oppenheimer(See the complete list of nominees here.)

To win, Blunt will need to beat out fellow nominees Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Penélope Cruz (Ferrari), Jodie Foster (Nyad) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

Meanwhile, Randolph and Streep's Only Murders in the Building family is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series against Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear and Ted Lasso.

And while we'll have to wait a little bit longer for the winners of those categories, it has already been announced that Barbra Streisand will be receiving the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.

"Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in December. "From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny GirlThe Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary."

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Keep reading to see all of the stars on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards...

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brie Larson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kenneth Branagh

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Watts

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Melissa McCarthy

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

David Oyelow

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cillian Murphy

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Jessica Chastain

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ali Wong

In Iris Van Herpen FW23 Couture.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Maddie Ziegler

Alexander McQueen SS03 RTW.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Keith David

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Greenblatt

In custom Vera Wang.

Amy Sussman / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kathryn Hahn

In Givenchy.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Glen Powell

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

Adam Brody & Leighton Meester

Leighton in jewelry by Pomellato.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Auli'i Cravalho

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG

Sherry Cola

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Duplass

VALERIE MACON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Liza Colón-Zayas

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Alan Ruck

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joely Fisher

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jeremy Swift

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth McLaughlin

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

William Stanford Davis

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

In Grayscale.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards air Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix. And don't miss E!'s red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

