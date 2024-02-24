SAG Awards 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 BEST Fashion: Jenna Ortega, Zendaya & More

These red carpet looks are worthy of an award.

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off on Feb. 24 at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, with stars like Reese Witherspoon, Tan France, Glen Powell, Joey King and her Kissing Booth costar Taylor Zakhar Perez among the first celebs to hit the red carpet.

American Fiction's Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester were also spotted turning the award show into a stylish date night, striking a pose together at the ceremony.

While there's no host for the award show, set to stream on Netflix, the ceremony will feature a number of A-list presenters, including The Devil Wears Prada costars Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, who will reunite onstage together 18 years after the release of their groundbreaking film.

In addition to presenting, Blunt is also nominated for a 2024 SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for her work in Oppenheimer. (See the complete list of nominees here.)

To win, Blunt will need to beat out fellow nominees Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Penélope Cruz (Ferrari), Jodie Foster (Nyad) and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers).

Meanwhile, Randolph and Streep's Only Murders in the Building family is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series against Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear and Ted Lasso.