Psst! Today’s Your Last Chance to Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Sitewide Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any Southern queen whose style is as unique and fabulous as theirs, it's Reese Witherspoon. Her laidback yet feminine and charming looks have taken the hearts of many (including mine obvi!!) and it's no surprise why her brand, Draper James, is full of cute and colorful gingham and florals that give off that adorable feminine look we all can't get enough of. The Legally Blonde star not only loves her charming southern dresses (that are perfect for spring/summer barbecues by the way!!), but her brand also offers an array of tops and bottoms that are effortlessly stylish and perfect for creating versatile looks.
So, if you're just as in love with Reese Witherspoon's style as much as us, there's no better place to shop her iconic style than her brand of course. But before you do, we're here to tell you that Draper James is currently having a sitewide sale, where you can snag all your favorite pieces for 25% off by using code STOCKUP at checkout. And it doesn't stop there, you're also able to use that cheeky discount on sale items too! There's just one catch, today's the last day of their extended holiday weekend sale. Which means you have no other option but to immediately run and shop all your fave items ASAP. What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to bend and snap in these must-have pieces this spring.
Colbie Snap Front Dress in Denim
Crafted from 100% cotton dark wash denim, the Colbie dress boasts retro-inspired accents such as center-front snaps, patch pockets, and a coordinating belt. Elevate your office attire effortlessly by pairing it with high heels and hoop earrings for a chic and polished look.
Embroidered Straw Tote
Don't forget to grab the Becky embroidered straw tote for your future sunny escapes. It's the perfect match for your sundresses, bikinis, sarongs, and jean shorts, adding that laid-back Southern charm to your beachy vibes.
Deana Smocked Top in Poppy Red Gingham
The Deana top is crafted from breezy 100% cotton poplin gingham, boasting a smocked bodice, a flattering square neckline, and a playful ruffled bottom—cute, comfy, and destined to become a staple in your summer party wardrobe.
Olivia Espadrille Wedges in Chambray
Slip into comfort and style with the Olivia espadrille wedges, boasting a walkable braided jute wedge and platform along with a non-slip rubber sole. Whether paired with knee-length dresses or ankle-bearing jeans, these wedges offer the perfect blend of comfort and chic, complete with a twill ankle tie for added flair.
Stretch Belt in Raffia
Not only is this raffia belt super stretchy, it can also be paired with any spring/summer dress to add a touch of bohemian charm and cinch your waist effortlessly.
Taylor Dress in Seersucker Stripe
Instantly upgrade your party wardrobe with the Taylor dress, crafted from a comfortable cotton-spandex blend and featuring adjustable tie-straps, a fitted smocked bodice, and convenient on-seam pockets. Transition seamlessly from day to night by pairing it with sneakers for a laid-back vibe or dressing it up with wedges for an evening of dinner and drinks al fresco.
Scarf Scrunchie in Chambray
With the coquette aesthetic currently taking over the internet, you're going to need this cute scarf scrunchie in your cart ASAP. We love how its jean-like fabric gives it that extra Southern-charm look.
Terrie Tie Back Dress in Embroidered Floral
Get ready to turn heads in the Terri tie-back dress, crafted from embroidered poplin and featuring flattering v-front and v-back details, a charming baby-doll length, and gathered sleeves. Effortlessly versatile, pair it with heels, sandals, or clogs, and complete the look with a pair of dangly earrings.
Brandi Tie Waist Dress in Garden Posy
Embrace laid-back charm with the Brandi tie-waist dress, featuring an airy crinkle chiffon fabric in a sweet floral print, smocked cuffs, a removable self-tie belt, and playful ruffles. Whether it's office hours or party time, dress it down with a long cardigan and tall boots, or amp up the style with your favorite pair of heels.
Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit in Awning Stripe
While summer may feel like it's ages away, it's never too early to prepared. The Awning stripe smocked one piece combines a shipshape print and charming ruffles with adjustable straps and UPF 50+ sun protection, offering equal parts pretty and practicality for your beach days.
Looking for more celeb faves? Check out this Kylie Cosmetics lip butter that keeps my perpetually chapped lips smooth all day.