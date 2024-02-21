You’ll Be Crazy in Love with How Beyoncé Just Made History—Again

Beyoncé made history again after becoming the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with her new song “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

It's a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown for Beyoncé.

After all, the 32-time Grammy winner became the first-ever Black female artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for her new single "Texas Hold ‘Em" on Feb. 20.

Her recent accolade comes less than two weeks after she announced her country era with her newest album, Act II, during the 2024 Super Bowl, which will be released March 29. The 42-year-old also dropped "16 Carriages," which debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country Song charts.

"Texas Hold 'Em"—which dethroned Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything" after 20 weeks at No. 1—drew 19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through Feb. 15, according to Luminate.

The only other solo woman with no accompanying artists to launch at the top of the chat was Taylor Swift with "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" and "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" in 2021.

And while the Beyhive couldn't help but throw their cowboy hats in the air, Beyoncé's genre shift hasn't been without debate. Some fans hope that the "XO" singer's star power will highlight cowboy culture and country music's deep roots in African American culture, which has been dominated by White artists. And mom Tina Knowles made sure to point out how the Grammy winner grew up celebrating the culture in Texas.

"We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only," Tina wrote on Instagram Feb. 17. "In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As she put it: "It definitely was a part of our culture growing up."

Beyoncé's country music recognition is just the most recent example of the singer's record-breaking career. In 2021, she became the most decorated singer ever and the most-winning female artist in history at the Grammy Awards. And in 2023, she upped the ante by breaking the record for the most Grammys ever won by a single artist at the event.

Keep reading to see more Black women who've made history in 2024.

Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Congratulations to this woman: In January, the Password host became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host and not to mention, the first woman to win in the category overall in over a decade.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Victoria Monet

The “Alright” singer is doing more than just fine these days: Her seven Grammy nominations is believed to have landed the most nods for a Black, openly queer woman performer within a single year.

Instagram/John Gaines

Victoria Monet’s Daughter Hazel

And yes, to clarify, Victoria isn’t the only one in her household breaking records: Her 2-year-old daughter Hazel became the youngest Grammy Awards nominee ever this year for her contribution to her mom’s single "Hollywood,” a ballad that scored a nod for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star’s 2023 Emmy win for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series made her first Black woman to win in that category in over 40 years. (The Jeffersons’ Isabel Sanford took home the award for her role in 1981).

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Ayo Edebiri

Yes Chef! With her Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ayo became the third Black woman ever to take home the award.

In 1987, 227 star Jackée Harry became the first, followed by Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph more than 30 years later, earning a standing ovation for her moving speech at the 2022 ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé

Throw your cowboy hats in the air because the 32-time Grammy winner became the first-ever Black female artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for her new single "Texas Hold ‘Em" on Feb. 20.

Her recent accolade comes less than two weeks after she announced her country era with her newest album, Act II, during the 2024 Super Bowl.

