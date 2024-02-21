You’ll Be Crazy in Love with How Beyoncé Just Made History—Again

Watch : Beyoncé Surprises Fans With New Album During 2024 Super Bowl!

It's a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown for Beyoncé.

After all, the 32-time Grammy winner became the first-ever Black female artist to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for her new single "Texas Hold ‘Em" on Feb. 20.

Her recent accolade comes less than two weeks after she announced her country era with her newest album, Act II, during the 2024 Super Bowl, which will be released March 29. The 42-year-old also dropped "16 Carriages," which debuted at No. 9 on the Hot Country Song charts.

"Texas Hold 'Em"—which dethroned Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything" after 20 weeks at No. 1—drew 19.2 million official streams and 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 in the U.S. through Feb. 15, according to Luminate.

The only other solo woman with no accompanying artists to launch at the top of the chat was Taylor Swift with "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" and "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" in 2021.