Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Doug Hehner

This family is celebrating a personal milestone.
Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner recently shared the happy news that they are expecting their third child after trying to get pregnant for several years.
"I'M FINALLY PREGNANT!!! I wanna scream it from the roof tops," Jamie captioned a Feb. 20 Instagram post. "I can't thank YOU enough for praying for us! It's been over three years of trying. I've been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, ‘low-normal' AMH, advanced maternal age, and I'm probably missing something else that was thrown at us."
The 37-year-old added, "THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE'VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES! I'm still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY. If you've been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It's the worst news ….. but don't lose hope."
Jamie and Doug's littlest one, whose sex has not yet been revealed, will join older sister Henley Grace, 6, and brother Hendrix Douglas, 3.
The news—which comes just before the couple's 10th wedding anniversary—is especially poignant for the family of four, after losing their first child Jonathan Edward at 17 weeks in 2016, and losing an additional two pregnancies in between welcoming Henley and Hendrix.
For his part, Doug also celebrated the baby news in a cheeky way.
The 40-year-old shared a video to Instagram of himself covered in a blanket, flopping onto and subsequently off of a bed, over which he wrote alongside a winky face, "When you finally got done with potty training & diapers and realize you're about to start all over again."
"Just kidding!" he added in the post's caption. "As much as I love the baby making process, I feel extremely blessed and can't wait to start this all over again!! Let's goooooo!!!! Thank you for all the messages and support throughout this journey."
Days before announcing their exciting news, Jamie shared a sweet tribute to Doug—noting it was largely because of watching him grow into his role as a father that she had continued trying to conceive.
"Some people think I'm crazy for trying for another baby after 3 years with no luck & being diagnosed with secondary infertility," she captioned her Feb. 18 post, which featured a video of her husband playing with their children. "But how do you stop having babies with a man who keeps getting better at being a husband and father?"