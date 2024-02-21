Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Doug Hehner

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couple Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Get Real

This family is celebrating a personal milestone.

Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner recently shared the happy news that they are expecting their third child after trying to get pregnant for several years.

"I'M FINALLY PREGNANT!!! I wanna scream it from the roof tops," Jamie captioned a Feb. 20 Instagram post. "I can't thank YOU enough for praying for us! It's been over three years of trying. I've been diagnosed with secondary infertility, a blocked fallopian tube, MTHFR, hypothyroidism, ‘low-normal' AMH, advanced maternal age, and I'm probably missing something else that was thrown at us."

The 37-year-old added, "THANK YOU GOD FOR THE BIGGEST BLESSING WE'VE HAD SINCE OUR LAST TWO EARTHLY BABIES! I'm still a bit in shock that we conceived NATURALLY. If you've been diagnosed with infertility or secondary infertility my heart BREAKS for you. It's the worst news ….. but don't lose hope."

Jamie and Doug's littlest one, whose sex has not yet been revealed, will join older sister Henley Grace, 6, and brother Hendrix Douglas, 3.