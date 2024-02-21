Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Messy" Glance at Marriage to David Woolley

Christine Brown and husband David Woolley know how to have good clean fun.
But recently, the Sister Wives star gave fans a glimpse into one of their messier dates—going mud riding. In Feb. 17 Instagram post, Christine shared photos of the couple driving through sludgy puddles on four-wheelers in Punta Cana.
"Sometimes life gets messy," she wrote in part of the caption, "and sometimes you gotta just embrace it!!"
And it looks like the two had a ball. "Do you think I was laughing under my mask?" David commented, to which Christine replied, "He was laughing his head off!! So was I!"
However, this wasn't their only activity as Christine and David also shared photos of themselves swimming in the pool.
"I enjoy vacationing with family, and enjoy time with my soulmate too," he wrote in his own post. "We have the best of times when we get dirty. #vacation #dirtyride #mud #fourwheeling #waterfall."
Their vacation to the Dominican Republic is one of many trips Christine and David have taken together. Over the past year, the Utah-based duo posted pictures from Disneyland, New York and a cruise to Haiti with Sister Wives costar Janelle Brown.
"I always wanted a traveling partner, I never expected I'd find the whole package," David wrote on Instagram in November alongside photos of him and Christine in NYC. "I love being married to this woman! #truelove #travelingpartner #newyork #loveofmylife #myqueen."
Christine and David tied the knot in October 2023, about eight months after they made their romance Instagram official. The reality star was previously in a relationship with Kody Brown, with whom she shares six of his 18 children.
Their romance was part of a plural marriage that also included his relationships with Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. Though Kody is legally married to only Robyn, he still considered himself spiritually wed to Christine, Janelle and Meri.
But in 2021, Christine announced she was ending her relationship with Kody after more than 25 years together. Janelle then confirmed the following year that she and Kody had also separated, and Meri and Kody announced in early 2023 that they'd decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage too, resulting in Robyn being his only wife.
And recently, Christine reflected on how David and Kody are different.
"I didn't intentionally have it be Kody's opposite," she told E! News earlier this year. "But then when we were talking about it, I realized it kind of was, I guess. I just wanted a partner, and I wanted someone who's good at communicating. I wanted someone who was attracted to me. But the bald and tattoos and motorcycles, I was just ready for a bit of a rebel and someone who was just edgy. I just wanted someone who was just sexy and just embraced the sexiness of it. I mean, come on. Bald, tattoos and motorcycles? I don't know what's sexier than that."
