Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares "Messy" Glance at Marriage to David Woolley

Watch : Christine Brown Didn't "Intentionally" Find Kody's "Opposite"

Christine Brown and husband David Woolley know how to have good clean fun.

But recently, the Sister Wives star gave fans a glimpse into one of their messier dates—going mud riding. In Feb. 17 Instagram post, Christine shared photos of the couple driving through sludgy puddles on four-wheelers in Punta Cana.

"Sometimes life gets messy," she wrote in part of the caption, "and sometimes you gotta just embrace it!!"

And it looks like the two had a ball. "Do you think I was laughing under my mask?" David commented, to which Christine replied, "He was laughing his head off!! So was I!"

However, this wasn't their only activity as Christine and David also shared photos of themselves swimming in the pool.

"I enjoy vacationing with family, and enjoy time with my soulmate too," he wrote in his own post. "We have the best of times when we get dirty. #vacation #dirtyride #mud #fourwheeling #waterfall."