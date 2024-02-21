The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of Ewen MacIntosh.

The actor and comedian, best known for playing "Big Keith" in The Office U.K., has died. He was 50.

MacIntosh's management company JustRight Management announced his passing on X, writing in the early hours of Feb. 21, "With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home."

The statement also noted that there would be a private cremation ceremony for friends and family followed by a "celebratory memorial" later this year.

E! News has reached out to MacIntosh's rep for additional comment, but has not heard back. No further details have been shared about his cause of death at this time.

The Office creator Ricky Gervais also shared a tribute to his former costar on X, noting the news was "extremely sad" and describing the late actor as the "very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh [...] an absolute original."