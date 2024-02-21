Kate Spade Outlet's Novelty Shop Is The Best Kept Secret For Trendy Style, With Deals Starting at $19

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Finds From Kate Spade Outlet's Novelty Shop
You know that feeling when you take that first sip of your favorite latte? Or, that feeling when you're cuddling with your pet, and they fall asleep in your arms? Or, what about that feeling when you finish cleaning & organizing your home, and you just stand there staring at your work in satisfaction (after which you walk through the door from the outside to experience what it would be like if someone else walked in to your newly refreshed living space)? In other words, that joy you get throughout the day when things in the universe just seem to fall in place. As the ones in charge of our own destiny, or however the saying goes, we were thinking about how great it would be if we could intentionally inject that feeling of happiness into your daily routine, and we've found the perfect formula that's too good to not share.
Kate Spade — a.k.a., one of our fave brands — is known for having the most stylish & practical bags, accessories, and more. Plus, the brand always seems to have the biggest sales on bestselling items. According to our math, that means that we're saving some major dollars while upgrading our closet (total win-win); that logic is especially true in the case of Kate Spade Outlet, where you'll find even bigger deals on top-rated finds & hidden gems. And, if you're looking for a wardrobe serotonin boost, there's no better place to stop by than Kate Spade Outlet's Novelty Shop. In this magical realm of internet shopping, you can find $399 heart-shaped crossbodies for $129, $109 donuts & coffee PJ sets for $59 (matching sleep mask included!), $59 Minnie Mouse stud earrings for $19, and so much more. Really, these whimsical finds are all so adorably chic that you can't help but feel your mood lift every time you sling a coffee mug-inspired bag over your shoulder, pull out a sugar packet-shaped cardholder when you go to pay for your morning latte, or show up at the spring function in a colorful watermelon headband. Plus, some of these must-have, already-discounted finds are an extra 20% off, which means you should start adding to cart ASAP, because deals this good sell out faster than we can say "Kate Spade Outlet Novelty Shop."
Long story short, if you're ready to add an extra dose of happiness & style into your day-to-day, it's time to do some shopping!
Love Shack Heart Crossbody
This bag is beauty, this bag is grace. This gorgeous bag is everything that suits our taste. It features a chic pearl handle, removable crossbody chain, and a heart design in sweet lilac that has us romanticizing about soft girl spring. That said, if you prefer a sleeker look, the crossbody also comes in sophisticated black. Or, you can go with the mini size — whatever style tugs at your heartstrings.
Love Shack Heart Crossbody
Speaking of styling options, show your love for style with this classic red take on the heart crossbody. It's designed to carry all your daily essentials (minus the bulk) and keep your hands free for all-day comfort. From compliments to questions about where you got that adorable bag, this heart crossbody — also available in pretty pink — is an attention-grabber for sure.
Rosie Medium Flap Backpack
Found: your new fave everyday bag. Also available in black and white, this leather backpack is crafted from durable technical fabrics and soft leathers. It's equipped with a magnetic snap & drawstring closure, front slip & back zip pockets, a detachable coin purse, and, of course, all the storage space you need for days when you're on the go.
Dragon Printed Reversible Small Tote
Channel the luck of the dragon into your daily routine with this stylish, reversible tote. It comes with all the space you need to hold your everyday stuff, from your wallet, keys & phone to your sunglasses, makeup, spare change & more. Who knows, maybe the Chinese zodiac of the year will bring you enough luck for a traffic congestion-free commute.
Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Studs
Could these Minnie Mouse studs be any cuter? Featuring a chic, trendy take on the classic Disney character, these earrings provide the perfect finishing touch to your outfit for the day, whether that consists of a gorgeous sundress or a messy bun with your comfiest lounge set. If you want to go the extra step & really look put together, pair these earrings with the matching pendant necklace.
Winter Wonders 3D Carousel Crossbody
Everyone can use a touch of playful whimsy in their daily life, and this gorgeously designed merry-go-round-esque crossbody is the perfect way to incorporate some fun into your 'fit. Don't worry — it's super functional too, with plenty of room to store your important things without dealing with unwanted bulk. And, you can save an extra 20% off on the item right now!
Coffee Break 3D Coin Purse
Coffee break, anyone? From spare change to your keys, this coffee mug-inspired coin purse will help you keep your small necessities organized on the daily. While caffeine isn't included, just looking at this adorable accessory gives us a happiness boost — the extra 20% off discount helps, too. Complete the stylishly energizing set by pairing the coin purse with the matching Coffee Break 3D Crossbody (also with an extra 20% off discount) and Coffee Break Pendant Necklace & Stud Earrings.
Coffee Break 3D Sugar Packet Small Card Holder
Pour some sugar in your coffee and sweeten up your day with this one-of-a-kind card holder that happens to be an extra 20% off right now. Featuring a retro, sugar packet-inspired design that will have people ooh- and ahh-ing, this accessory features a sparkling "sugar cube" zipper detail and is ideal for stashing everything from credit cards & IDs to photographs, concert stubs & more.
Donuts & Coffee Pajama Notch Collar Set
Having a sweet tooth is totally a valid personality trait in our books, and this donut & coffee-patterned pajama set passes our vibe check with flying colors. The three-piece set includes a short-sleeve button-up shirt, leisure pants, and button-front eye mask — all luxuriously soft and cozy, of course.
Coffee Break 3D Donut Crossbody
Craving some more sweetness in your life? This donut crossbody has you covered. It's detailed with a foil embossed logo and zip around closure, and it can be carried by its attached handle or worn as a crossbody via the removable, adjustable strap. We especially love that you can score an extra 20% off on this delightful style; really, the only downside we can think of is that as delicious as it looks, the donut is unfortunately inedible.
Perfect Heart Sweater
Wear your heart(s) on your sleeve with this cozy crewneck sweater. It's styled with a slightly relaxed fit & gathered sleeves, and it falls down to your hips for moderate coverage.
Heartfelt Geo Stainless Steel 17oz Water Bottle
Valentine's Day may be over, but we've got nothing but love for this heart-adorned water bottle. Whether you want to keep your warm drinks warm or cool drinks cool, this stainless steel bottle has you covered all day long.
Disney X Kate Spade New York 3D Card Case Lanyard
For all the busy bees making big moves in the world, a lanyard is the best way to keep your essentials like your credit cards & IDs nearby without worrying about them falling out of your pockets or having to rifle through your purse. This adorable Minnie Mouse rendition of Kate Spade's signature lanyard design features a gorgeous leather bow & mouse ears on top, and it's equipped with a zip compartment, two credit card slots & an ID window.
Mwah 3D Lip Crossbody
Kiss your worries of losing your stuff goodbye with this chic lip-shaped crossbody bag. It features a shiny exterior with a foil-embossed logo, and it comes with a chain strap that's perfect for crossbody wear or removed if you want to use the bag as a trendy clutch.
Kiss Kiss Linear Earrings
Pair the lip crossbody with these gorgeous drop earrings that are the perfect balance of trendy and elegant. They're fitted with sparkly cubic zirconia gems, and finished with rose gold for a statement-making accent piece that will bring your whole outfit together.
Watermelon Party Embroidered Headband
This embroidered headband embodies everything we love about spring, from the colorful watermelon pattern to the light neutral finish. From preppy-chic to coastal-classy, the headband will have you looking runway-ready (even on those bad hair days).
Madison Heartfelt Geo Boxed Large Slim Bifold Wallet
A wallet that's as functional as it is cute? We heart it. With multiple card slots, billfold compartments, and interior zip pockets, this slim bifold wallet has all the compartments you need for your daily essentials. And, the super pretty exterior is the cherry on top. Well, actually, the cherry on top might be the extra 20% off discount you can score on this item right now (so hurry before it sells out)!
