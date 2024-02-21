Malia Obama Is Now Going by This Stage Name

Watch : Malia Obama Ditches Her Famous Last Name!

Malia Obama is voting for a fresh start.

As her Hollywood career takes off, Barack and Michelle Obama's oldest daughter has dropped her last name in favor of her middle name, officially going by Malia Ann for her newest film project The Heart.

Fans did a double take after Malia's pen name was revealed in the Sundance Institute's "Meet the Artist" spotlight video, which introduced her as filmmaker Malia Ann, seemingly in an effort to distance herself from her powerful parents, who have also launched careers in entertainment with Higher Ground Productions.

Although the former president and first lady are now movie moguls, Michelle and Barack did not attend the 2024 Sundance Film Festival earlier this month, when Malia, 25, made her red carpet debut at the premiere of The Heart.

Malia described her project as "an odd little story, somewhat of fable, abut a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will," as she put it in her Sundance spotlight.