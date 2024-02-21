Kelly Rowland’s Rep Speaks Out Amid Dressing Room Debacle

Kelly Rowland is no bug-a-boo.
In fact, her rep had nothing but good things to say when speaking out on the Destiny's Child alum after she allegedly bowed out of a Today show appearance at the last minute over a problem with her dressing room.
"After 28 years of knowing her," the rep told Entertainment Tonight Feb. 20, "Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."
The statement came less than a week after Kelly was supposed to co-host the Feb. 15 segment of Hoda & Jenna alongside Hoda Kotb while Jenna Bush Hager was off. However, shortly before the fourth hour of the Today show was supposed to begin, Kelly reportedly fell dangerously out of love with the dressing room she was given and had to be replaced with Rita Ora, who was also a scheduled guest that day.
"We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show," Rita wrote in a Feb. 16 Instagram about the last-minute change. "Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!!"
A few days later, Hoda also addressed the debacle during a Feb. 20 airing of Hoda & Jenna, stating she had "great love and admiration" for Kelly, who had originally signed on for the hosting duty to promote her new Tyler Perry film Mea Culpa.
"I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show," Hoda continued, "and I want her to host again."
The TV host then quipped, "She can share my dressing room. We'll be in it together."
Kelly has yet to speak out on the dressing room drama, but that won't sway the opinion of Hoda, who noted that the Grammy winner has been a lovely guest on the show many times before.
"I just wanted to say that we love her," Hoda concluded. "We've loved her on this show for many, many, many years."
E! News has reached out to Kelly's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family).