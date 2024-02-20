You Might've Missed Meghan Markle's Dynamic New Hair Transformation

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out Together on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle just gave her hair a refresh.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made a subtle change to her signature brunette tresses while celebrating the 2025 Invictus Games with Prince Harry in Canada.

In fact, the Suits alum debuted her new look on Valentine's Day, where she and her husband greeted participants of the Paralympic-style tournament in the mountains of Whistler, British Columbia.

Meghan's hair colorist, Kadi Lee, revealed the details behind the star's transformation.

"Chocolate chestnut brunette," the glam expert captioned her Feb. 19 Instagram. "This mixture of red and golden undertones makes a dynamic shade of brunette that not only gives skin the healthiest glow, especially during the colder months of winter, it also provides the hair with a next level high power shine."

Kadi credited Meghan's "bounciest, long-lasting blowout" to hairstylist Hector.

But all in all, Meghan clearly let her new 'do be the mane focus for Valentine's Day. After all, her dark chestnut color popped alongside her all-white getup, which consisted of a beige trench coat layered over a fuzzy cream-colored sweater and matching pants.

As for Prince Harry? He kept it casual for the romantic holiday, donning a large black jacket, blue jeans and gray beanie.