Margot Robbie Has New Twist on Barbie With Black and Pink SAG Awards Red Carpet Look

This Barbie knows how to get dolled up for the red carpet.
Margot Robbie brought the fashion fantasy to the 2024 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, wearing sublime look that could've easily been pulled from the iconic toy's closet.
For the Feb. 24 event, the Barbie actress—who is not only presenting tonight but is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role—sashayed along the red carpet in a short, black Schiaparelli dress, exquisitely complimented by Barbie pink fabric wrapping around the dress before draping to the floor, giving Margot an epic train.
She kept the rest of her look fairly muted, but did add some extra oomph to her wardrobe with a diamond anklet. (See every fabulous red carpet arrival here.)
The 34-year-old's glamorous ensemble is one of her many fantastic fashion moments in recent months. After all, Margot has quite literally been stepping into Barbie's shoes (and clothes), donning looks inspired by Mattel's it girl.
In fact, the Babylon star's method dressing approach is turning into a book, as she teamed up with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to bring all of her doll-themed ensembles to life.
"This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot's wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023," Andrew captioned his Jan. 22 Instagram. "I could have never imagined just a few months later we'd be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams."
As for Margot's next chapter? She's taking a break from the big screen.
"Everyone's probably sick of the sight of me for now," she joked to Deadline in a Jan. 10 interview. "Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We're over it.' I don't know what I'll do next, but I hope it's a little while away."
In the meantime, the Wolf of Wall Street alum is gracing us with her presence during awards season. But she's not the only star to turn heads in glitzy and glamorous getups.
Keep reading to see all of the swoon-worthy outfits at the 2024 SAG Awards...