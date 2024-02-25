Margot Robbie Has New Twist on Barbie With Black and Pink SAG Awards Red Carpet Look

Watch : Margot Robbie Breaks Her Silence on Oscars Nomination Snub

This Barbie knows how to get dolled up for the red carpet.

Margot Robbie brought the fashion fantasy to the 2024 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, wearing sublime look that could've easily been pulled from the iconic toy's closet.

For the Feb. 24 event, the Barbie actress—who is not only presenting tonight but is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role—sashayed along the red carpet in a short, black Schiaparelli dress, exquisitely complimented by Barbie pink fabric wrapping around the dress before draping to the floor, giving Margot an epic train.

She kept the rest of her look fairly muted, but did add some extra oomph to her wardrobe with a diamond anklet. (See every fabulous red carpet arrival here.)

The 34-year-old's glamorous ensemble is one of her many fantastic fashion moments in recent months. After all, Margot has quite literally been stepping into Barbie's shoes (and clothes), donning looks inspired by Mattel's it girl.