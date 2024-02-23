Untangling the 50-Part "Who TF Did I Marry" TikTok

Watch : Who Is Pookie? Get to Know the Viral TikTok Couple!

What would you do if you discovered everything your spouse told you was a lie?

Well, TikToker ReesaTeesa has captivated fans with her 50-part story chronicling her relationship with a man she says had lied about his entire life.

"I'm going to tell the story of how I met, dated, married and divorced a real pathological liar," she began the lengthy video series. "I'm going to be truthful, even if it makes me look bad."

Ultimately, she recounted the events, which she said took place between March 2020 and December 2021, in 52 nearly 10-minute videos as part of a series called "Who TF Did I Marry?!?"

"Whether you agree with me and my decisions or not," she told NBC News in an interview published Feb. 22. "I wanted it to create conversation about the things that we ignore because we want what we want or we're in a hurry."

"I've started giving myself grace as I'm reading messages from other women who've gone through the same thing," Reesa noted. "Because for the longest time after the story was released, it did feel like I was the only one who fell for this."