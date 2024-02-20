Tom Sandoval Compares Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd

Watch : Raquel Leviss Responds To Tom Sandoval Saying He’s Still in Love With Her

Tom Sandoval has an eyebrow-raising comparison for Scandoval.

Nearly a year after the Vanderpump Rules star imploded the Bravo universe thanks to his affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, he is now comparing the media scrutiny to the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial and the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

"I'm not a pop-culture historian really," he told New York Times Magazine in an interview published Feb. 20, "but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

As he subsequently noted, "I feel like I got more hate than Danny Masterson." (The That ‘70s Show alum is currently serving 30 years to life in prison for rape.)

Sandoval didn't appear to backtrack any of his words—a publicist present during the interview added, "Sometimes he says too much and the following day he forgets what he says"—and he also appears to have no regrets about cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.