Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Responds to Getting “Dragged” Over Megan Fox Comparison

Chelsea Blackwell never said she had Jennifer's body exactly.
The internet had a field day after the Love Is Blind season six contestant told her pod date Jimmy Presnell that her celebrity doppelgänger is Megan Fox, with fans joking that Chelsea "knew what she was doing" by comparing herself to the bombshell.
"Truly humbled by the internet," Chelsea wrote on Instagram Feb. 16, adding in another post two days later, "Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged."
But the 31-year-old—who has been met with a lot of comments calling her celeb look-alike a bit of a stretch—is taking all the criticism in stride.
"This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward please," Chelsea shared in a Feb. 19 TikTok video, laughing, "I'm begging you."
But jokes aside, she revealed that the conversation shown on Netflix wasn't the whole story, telling Access Hollywood in a Feb. 17 interview, "What they didn't show is right before that, he was like, ‘Yeah, I look like Christian McCaffrey.'"
So, when she name-dropped Megan, she didn't expect Jimmy to have such a strong reaction. "I do feel bad. Everyone's like ‘You catfished him!' Man, I didn't mean to," she said. "I do regret having that conversation with him. Why'd we have to do that?"
Love Is Blind fans went wild after the flight attendant revealed her celeb lookalike on the Feb. 14 batch of episodes.
"I get one person, and it's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she told Jimmy through the wall, "but I don't see it, so don't get excited."
So, as Chelsea's online defenders have noted, she confessed that she doesn't see the connection, but simply stated that she's been told by other people that she looks like Machine Gun Kelly's "wife or girlfriend."
Jimmy gasped when she made the reveal, leading fans to speculate her looks were the reason he proposed to Chelsea over single mom Jess Vestal.
"Jimmy only picked Chelsea because he didn't wanna be a stepdad and he thought he was getting Megan Fox," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another wrote, "to see Jimmy fumble fine ass Jess just because Catfish Chelsea lied and said she looked like Megan Fox just felt so good. It's what he deserves."
However, other social media users definitely saw the resemblance.
"You are a literal mix of Megan fox and Natalie Nunn," one person commented on Chelsea's TikTok, as another noted, "You definitely resemble Megan Fox. You never said you were her twin. There are similarities for sure."
