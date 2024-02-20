Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Responds to Getting “Dragged” Over Megan Fox Comparison

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Stars Spill Pod Secrets! (Exclusive)

Chelsea Blackwell never said she had Jennifer's body exactly.

The internet had a field day after the Love Is Blind season six contestant told her pod date Jimmy Presnell that her celebrity doppelgänger is Megan Fox, with fans joking that Chelsea "knew what she was doing" by comparing herself to the bombshell.

"Truly humbled by the internet," Chelsea wrote on Instagram Feb. 16, adding in another post two days later, "Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged."

But the 31-year-old—who has been met with a lot of comments calling her celeb look-alike a bit of a stretch—is taking all the criticism in stride.

"This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward please," Chelsea shared in a Feb. 19 TikTok video, laughing, "I'm begging you."

But jokes aside, she revealed that the conversation shown on Netflix wasn't the whole story, telling Access Hollywood in a Feb. 17 interview, "What they didn't show is right before that, he was like, ‘Yeah, I look like Christian McCaffrey.'"