Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy an Enchanted Dinner Out During Australian Leg of Eras Tour

Watch : Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter Step Out For a Girls' Night in Sydney

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are making the whole place shimmer.

How so? During a recent outing, the two, who are currently in Australia for Taylor's Eras Tour, left fans enchanted as they dined together at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills.

For the Feb. 20 outing in the Australian city, Sabrina, 24, wore a red and white mini dress, paired with black heels, a Louis Vuitton purse and a leather jacket slung over her arm. Taylor, 34, meanwhile, donned a black corset top and brown mini skirt, paired with a gold necklace, black belt and her iconic natural curls.

Missing from the outing? Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and Sabrina's new man, Barry Keoghan.

In fact, Sabrina and the Irish actor, who've sparked romance rumors over the last few months, only recently confirmed their love story with a PDA-filled dinner outing in Los Angeles.

In addition to her new romance, the "Nonsense" singer has had a whirlwind year as she's opened for Taylor during several Eras Tour stops all over the world—including the recent shows in Australia.