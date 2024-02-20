Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Enjoy an Enchanted Dinner Out During Australian Leg of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are proving Australian summer is anything but cruel during their night out in Sydney.

Watch: Taylor Swift & Sabrina Carpenter Step Out For a Girls' Night in Sydney

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are making the whole place shimmer.

How so? During a recent outing, the two, who are currently in Australia for Taylor's Eras Tour, left fans enchanted as they dined together at Pellegrino 2000 in Sydney's Surry Hills.

For the Feb. 20 outing in the Australian city, Sabrina, 24, wore a red and white mini dress, paired with black heels, a Louis Vuitton purse and a leather jacket slung over her arm. Taylor, 34, meanwhile, donned a black corset top and brown mini skirt, paired with a gold necklace, black belt and her iconic natural curls.

Missing from the outing? Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and Sabrina's new man, Barry Keoghan.

In fact, Sabrina and the Irish actor, who've sparked romance rumors over the last few months, only recently confirmed their love story with a PDA-filled dinner outing in Los Angeles.

In addition to her new romance, the "Nonsense" singer has had a whirlwind year as she's opened for Taylor during several Eras Tour stops all over the world—including the recent shows in Australia.

"I'm not gonna say I peed my pants because that sounds really graphic and maybe not sanitary, but I think it really just caught me off guard," she told Who What Wear interview published Jan. 7. "It was very much a childhood dream come true."

And more than just sharing the same stage, for Sabrina, it's nice to have a friend in Taylor.

"To work with someone [who] cares about you as a person as well as an artist," she continued, "that's been the biggest gift for sure."

For more from Taylor and Sabrina's night out, keep reading.

