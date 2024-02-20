Today's Hoda Kotb Reacts to Kelly Rowland Dressing Room Drama

Watch : Kelly Rowland Praises Jay-Z For Defending Beyoncé in GRAMMYs Speech

It looks like cohosting Today just wasn't part of Kelly Rowland's destiny this time around.

The Destiny's Child member was originally scheduled to join Hoda Kotb on Hoda & Jenna Feb. 15 while Jenna Bush Hager was off, the news organization noted. However, Kelly ended up leaving the set before the final hour of Today aired, with Page Six reporting she walked out over an issue with her dressing room.

But before fans start jumpin' jumpin' to conclusions, Hoda made it clear she doesn't have any bad blood with the singer.

"I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland," the host said on the Feb. 20 episode of Today. "I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again."

And after Jenna reiterated Kelly is "welcome any time," Hoda added, "Of course she is! She can share my dressing room. We'll be in it together."