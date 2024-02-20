Today's Hoda Kotb Reacts to Kelly Rowland Dressing Room Drama

It looks like cohosting Today just wasn't part of Kelly Rowland's destiny this time around.
The Destiny's Child member was originally scheduled to join Hoda Kotb on Hoda & Jenna Feb. 15 while Jenna Bush Hager was off, the news organization noted. However, Kelly ended up leaving the set before the final hour of Today aired, with Page Six reporting she walked out over an issue with her dressing room.
But before fans start jumpin' jumpin' to conclusions, Hoda made it clear she doesn't have any bad blood with the singer.
"I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland," the host said on the Feb. 20 episode of Today. "I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again."
And after Jenna reiterated Kelly is "welcome any time," Hoda added, "Of course she is! She can share my dressing room. We'll be in it together."
She also noted why she felt compelled to speak out about the situation. "I just wanted to say that we love her," Hoda continued. "We've loved her on this show for many, many, many years."
After all, Kelly has appeared on Today several times throughout her career.
"Remember the first time that she was a guest and we both said, 'Can she please host with us?'" Jenna recalled. "We adore her."
The duo also expressed their adoration for Rita Ora, who covered the shift last minute.
"We just want to give a shout-out to Rita Ora who kind of came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job," Hoda added. "We have great women on this show."
And after everything that happened, Jenna joked she "won't take a day off until 2026."
As Hoda quipped back. "You're not allowed. That's the last day off for months and months and months."
E! has reached out to Kelly's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).