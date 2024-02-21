How Sophie Turner Moved On After Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Winter actually came for Sophie Turner in the fall of last year. But she just put on her coat and crushed it.
While the breakdown of her four-year marriage to Joe Jonas came about "very suddenly," as the Game of Thrones alum put it in a court filing, she didn't waste much time before embarking on her healing era.
It came about quite swiftly, in fact.
"2023 was the year of the girlies," Turner captioned a Jan. 2 ode to the friends who were there before life took an unexpected turn and who lifted her up afterward. "2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent."
And while the English actress, who's turning 28 on Feb. 21, has a stalwart lineup of girlfriends to go skiing, rent chairs in Hyde Park and take selfies with, it didn't go unnoticed that squad captain Taylor Swift stepped up for Turner in the weeks after Jonas filed for divorce Sept. 5.
The pair went out to dinner together in New York multiple times—their rotating cast of supporting players including Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes—while Turner was also among the VIPs who joined Swift at the Jets vs. Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1.
At the time, however, the avowed 1989 fan was also in the middle of a custody dispute over the daughters she shares with Jonas, 3-year-old Willa and a 19-month-old who so far has only been identified as DMJ in court filings. They temporarily resolved matters in October, the exes stating the children would "spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K," and in January Turner dropped a lawsuit she had filed in the matter after they agreed on a plan moving forward.
Aside from the occasional cryptic Instagram post and a few logistical details included in court documents, Turner and Jonas have put up a united front when it comes to keeping their post-split parenting world private.
While Turner was quick to publicly compliment Jonas on his birthday (When he turned 30 in 2019, Turner called him "my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me") or Father's Day ("Joe you are the best baby daddy," she wrote in 2021, "it's my greatest joy to watch"), she's easily the more reserved of the two. And when Diplo—not realizing he was witnessing real nuptials, not least because they were in Las Vegas—livestreamed their May 1, 2019 wedding, it was apparent that he did not get the bride's permission first.
Though she was able to laugh about it eventually, Turner explained to Porter, "Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever." (They still enlisted Diplo to DJ the reception they had the following month.)
Pandemic lockdown didn't not suit her, either, Turner telling Conan O'Brien from home in 2020, "Everything seems to be working out in my favor here. Joe's like a—he's a real social butterfly. So, I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So, it's kind of…it's, like, prison for him, but it's great for me."
Still, they were making the most of it, Turner serving as Jonas' bartender and stylist for his Instagram Live DJ sets. "There are no rules in quarantine," she quipped.
When she and Jonas first announced that their marriage was ending, they called it a "united decision" despite the competing "speculative narratives" out there trying to explain what at the time was a shocking plot twist.
But while the "girlies" helped Turner through that rough patch, the Northampton native also happened to meet a boy last year.
Turner was first seen kissing Peregrine Pearson, a property developer and descendent of British nobility (Dad's a viscount), in Paris on Oct. 28—hours before the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador helped present the Rugby World Cup trophy at Stade de France—and they went Instagram-official last month when she posted snaps from a couples' ski trip.
Like Turner, Pearson, 29, also re-entered the dating market last September after the reported end of his three-year relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.
But the two Houses have only grown closer, making their public debut as a couple Feb. 10 at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration at Dixie Queen in London, where Turner's skirt and crop top by Naked Wardrobe did all the talking.
However, it would stand to reason that we're going to be hearing more from Turner eventually, the Emmy-nominated actress having booked two upcoming movies—including a reunion with GOT costar Kit Harington on the gothic horror project The Dreadful—and an ITV series called Joan.
So it sounds like the forecast for 2024 is actually clear and sunny, with a chance of Swift.
