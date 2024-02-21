How Sophie Turner Moved On After Her Divorce From Joe Jonas

Watch : Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Are Instagram Official

Winter actually came for Sophie Turner in the fall of last year. But she just put on her coat and crushed it.

While the breakdown of her four-year marriage to Joe Jonas came about "very suddenly," as the Game of Thrones alum put it in a court filing, she didn't waste much time before embarking on her healing era.

It came about quite swiftly, in fact.

"2023 was the year of the girlies," Turner captioned a Jan. 2 ode to the friends who were there before life took an unexpected turn and who lifted her up afterward. "2024s forecast is looking fairly consistent."

And while the English actress, who's turning 28 on Feb. 21, has a stalwart lineup of girlfriends to go skiing, rent chairs in Hyde Park and take selfies with, it didn't go unnoticed that squad captain Taylor Swift stepped up for Turner in the weeks after Jonas filed for divorce Sept. 5.