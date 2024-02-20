This Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter Keeps My Perpetually Chapped Lips Smooth All Day & It Smells Amazing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The winter months can be tough on my skin. While I no longer have the complexion of a teenager, I have to constantly be moisturizing and conditioning to try and get a rosy glow. That's especially true for my lips. I feel like they're constantly dry, chapped, and, well, gross looking. I've tried so many chapsticks and oils, but nothing works in the long term. I had just about given up hope, until I tried Kylie Cosmetics' new Lip Butter. Not only did it keep my cracked lips hydrated, soft, and smooth, it also smells like yummy vanilla and caramel (which made me want to keep reapplying throughout the day). My lip dreams have finally come true.
The applicator glides easily over your lips and the butter leaves a lightweight, non sticky formula that's instantly kissable. Packed with shea butter to hydrate and condition, and jojoba seed oil to soothe and moisturize, it made my lips feel healthier and supple. And the protection lasted all day – the brand promises that it will keep the barrier of your lips shielded for up to 8 hours. I even left it at work and when I returned the next morning, my lips still felt amazing. I've been using it as an everyday balm, but you can also apply it as an overnight mask if you're looking for silky moisture in the PM hours.
But Kylie Cosmetics' lip indulging products don't end there. If you're looking for a whole lip upgrade, start with the Sugar Lip Scrub to exfoliate the dead skin cells off your lips and then follow up with the Hydrating Lip Mask. Your lips have never felt so silky, moisturized, and buttery soft.
Now, I've raved about Kylie Cosmetics' lightweight foundation and best-selling glow balm before, and the same is true about the Lip Butter. The packaging is beautiful, the design is sleek, and the product does what it says (and more). Don't wait, keep scrolling and experience the Lip Butter for yourself (before it sells out). Your dry, chapped lips will be a thing of the past.
Lip Butter
Locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, smells like a cupcake, and leaves my lips feeling soft and smooth? Yes, please. Kylie's Lip Butter feels so good on your lips and can even improve the look of lip lines. Use it as an overnight mask or an everyday balm for conditioning results.
More Kylie Cosmetics Must-Haves
Sugar Lip Scrub
Give your lips a little self-care with this sugar lip scrub. Just massage onto your lips, wipe away, and pair with a hydrating lip mask (which I've listed right below this scrub). It has a warm, vanilla scent and one fan wrote, "I use it twice a week and the results are astonishing. I no longer have dead flesh on my lips and I have the impression that my lips are a little luscious and I really like the glowing and shine effect on my lips."
Hydrating Lip Mask
After the sugar lip scrub, treat your lips to Kylie's hydrating lip mask. Apply it in the day or overnight and your lips will feel cushiony soft and supple. It includes a light rose scent and this user raved, "Worked immediately. I had such dry lips through the winter every year and this is my new go to product."
Kylie's Glam Beauty Kit
With a mixture of makeup and skincare must-haves, this limited edition Glam Beauty Kit is a steal at $42. It includes a full size sugar lip scrub, matte liquid lipstick (in the kylie shade), and makeup melting cleanser, which one reviewer raved, "literally melts makeup off!"
Lip Oil
Available in coconut, watermelon, passion fruit, strawberry, and pomegranate, Kylie's Lip Oil is just what you need to leave lips feeling hydrated and looking plump. While it seals in moisture, it keeps lips shiny, and conditioned with vitamin E and coconut oil. One fan raved, "I have been purchasing these lip oils since they came out and I'm so hooked. I wear it alone, lip tints, or on pretty much anything for a beautiful shine."
Gloss Drip
If you're looking to add some shine to your lips, you need this Gloss Drip. It can be applied over bare lips or lipstick for a juicy, glossy finish, and comes in seven shades. This reviewer noted, "It lasts SOO long without having to reapply so often!"
Matte Lip Kit
Kylie Cosmetics' best-selling matte lip kit (including a lipstick and lip liner) is available in 33 shades and delivers 8+ hours of coverage. It goes on smooth and this fan glowed, "I have found my new love! This last forever and doesn't smear or comes off on anything/anyone. I am always being asked and complimented on it every time I wear it. A definite staple to you cosmetics musts!"
Pamper Your Pout Bundle
Long lasting lips are in your grasp with the Pamper Your Pout bundle. It includes Kylie's exfoliating sugar lip scrub, hydrating lip oil, and matte lip kit (which includes a lipstick and lip liner in the shade kylie) for a dose of glam. The lip oil isn't sticky, the liner lasts up to 24 hours, and the lipstick offers coverage for up to 8 hours, and your lips will thank you.
Looking for a foundation that feels like you're not wearing anything at all? Then check out Kylie Cosmetics' weightless foundation that our team loves.