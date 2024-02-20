This Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter Keeps My Perpetually Chapped Lips Smooth All Day & It Smells Amazing

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The winter months can be tough on my skin. While I no longer have the complexion of a teenager, I have to constantly be moisturizing and conditioning to try and get a rosy glow. That's especially true for my lips. I feel like they're constantly dry, chapped, and, well, gross looking. I've tried so many chapsticks and oils, but nothing works in the long term. I had just about given up hope, until I tried Kylie Cosmetics' new Lip Butter. Not only did it keep my cracked lips hydrated, soft, and smooth, it also smells like yummy vanilla and caramel (which made me want to keep reapplying throughout the day). My lip dreams have finally come true.

The applicator glides easily over your lips and the butter leaves a lightweight, non sticky formula that's instantly kissable. Packed with shea butter to hydrate and condition, and jojoba seed oil to soothe and moisturize, it made my lips feel healthier and supple. And the protection lasted all day – the brand promises that it will keep the barrier of your lips shielded for up to 8 hours. I even left it at work and when I returned the next morning, my lips still felt amazing. I've been using it as an everyday balm, but you can also apply it as an overnight mask if you're looking for silky moisture in the PM hours.

But Kylie Cosmetics' lip indulging products don't end there. If you're looking for a whole lip upgrade, start with the Sugar Lip Scrub to exfoliate the dead skin cells off your lips and then follow up with the Hydrating Lip Mask. Your lips have never felt so silky, moisturized, and buttery soft.

Now, I've raved about Kylie Cosmetics' lightweight foundation and best-selling glow balm before, and the same is true about the Lip Butter. The packaging is beautiful, the design is sleek, and the product does what it says (and more). Don't wait, keep scrolling and experience the Lip Butter for yourself (before it sells out). Your dry, chapped lips will be a thing of the past.